Raila heads to Mandera as Ruto holds economic forum ahead of Tononoka rally

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 24 — Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga was Saturday expected to traverse Mandera County as he seeks support in the north eastern region ahead of the August General Election.

This coming just a day after the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate took his campaign to Marsabit County.

Deputy President William Ruto will on the other end popularize his bid in Kwale and Mombasa counties.

Ruto has been on a campaign trail in the coastal region since Friday when traversed Taita Taveta and Lamu counties where he pledged to ensure two million acres of land are acquired to settle squatters in the coastal region.

Ruto was scheduled to hold an economic forum in Kwale County before holding a mega rally at the Tononoka Grounds in Mombasa.