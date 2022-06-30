Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Raila Odinga. /FILE.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila dismisses claims he orchestrated ports auction to UAE company

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga has distanced himself from the claims that he was part of the team that auctioned three ports.

Through his spokesperson Makau Mutua, Odinga described the sentiments as reckless and libelous pointing out that he has no legal capacity to seal any deal on behalf of the government.

“I have consulted with the Hon Raila Odinga, the Azimio presidential candidate, about this matter. He has undoubtedly dismissed these allegations with the contempt they deserve,” Mutua indicated in a statement.

“Mr. Odinga is not in government or part of it and does not have any legal capacity to enter into any official contracts or agreements on behalf of the state,” he said.

Makau termed the move to rope Odinga’s name in the purported illegal auction of the ports as a desperate tactic by a team that has sensed defeat.

“This latest attempt, like many others, is uncalled for and unbecoming of a side picking anything and everything to shore up their dwindling numbers. The allegation against the name and person of Rt Hon Raila Odinga borders on the libelous and is devoid of any truth or substance,” said Makau.

The Azimio la Umoja Coalition flag bearer scoffed at the Kenya Kwanza Brigade urging them to compete on campaign policies and cease engaging in defamatory allegations.

“There is no “freedom coming tomorrow” from them but a resounding defeat at the August 9th, 2022 polls after a futile attempt to capture power characterized by a stint of conmanship and half-truths,” said Makau.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance Coalition claimed that the President Uhuru Kenyatta administration in liason with Odinga had illegally mortgaged of Mombasa, Lamu and Kisumu, to company based in Dubai.

In a press briefing led by Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi indicated that they raised alarmed saying President Kenyatta secretly agreed to the deal with Dubai Port World FZE which raises serious accountability issues.

“Indeed, why would a government with only less than five weeks to leave office hurriedly and secretly auction the operations, development, redevelopment and management of all our Ports to a foreign entity?” Mudavadi posed.

Mudavadi alleged that the state capture deal was mooted during Azimio- One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga’s birthday party.

The Deputy President William Ruto led camp revealed that the economic Cooperation Agreement was signed on March 1, 2022, by the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

“Uhuru has assented to a rip-off that will see a foreign privately registered entity – Dubai Port World FZE – take over these key national infrastructural assets. An accountable government should confide in Kenyans why national strategic and security assets are being handed over to a foreign entity,” the ANC leader stated.

The Kenya Kwanza Brigade pointed out that the cooperation agreement was in gross violation of the Public Private Partnership Act (PPPA) citing lack of public participation and non involvement of Parliament and devolved units.

“Government cannot hide under the PPPA; Kenyans want to know the details of the contract and whether it adheres to procedures,” Mudavadi said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Court issues temporary orders for inclusion of running mate photos on ballots

Under the current format, the ballot papers contain the sponsor party's symbol, the name and image of the candidate (presidential/gubernatorial), and the name of...

30 mins ago

August Elections

I have no problem with IEBC staff as long as they are competitively recruited – Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated that he trusts anyone working at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)...

17 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I have no problem with IEBC staff so long as they are competitively recruited – DP Ruto

17 hours ago

Kenya

Govt asks Kenyans to import maize within stipulated period after tax waiver

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 29 – The government has urged Kenyans to import maize within the stipulated period in a bid to stabilize food prices...

17 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto lauds Raila for committing to concede defeat if unsuccessful in Aug polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that the August 9 general election will be a peaceful poll after...

17 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Handshake govt illegally auctioned Ports of Lamu, Naivasha, Kisumu – Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance Coalition now claims that the President Uhuru Kenyatta administration has illegally mortgaged of Mombasa, Lamu and...

18 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto hints at possible Kindiki endorsement as successor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has hinted that Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki might be his preferred successor come 2032...

18 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Greek-based IEBC contractor to print ballot papers in Athens, designated backup printer in Romania

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday said the Greek firm known as Inform P Lykos had sufficient contingency plans to deliver...

18 hours ago