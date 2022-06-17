Connect with us

PS Kibicho speaking at HGM Ting’ang’a Secondary School in Kiambu County during the dedication of CDF infrastructure/Ministry of Interior

Questions on Uhuru’s credentials irrelevant. He is not on the ballot: Kibicho

KIAMBU, Kenya, Jun 17 — Interior PS Dr. Karanja Kibicho has told off politicians dragging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s name into the raging controversy over the academic qualifications of some aspirants eyeing the August elections.

The PS described as “misguided and diversionary” the attacks directed at the President by some of the aspirants who have blamed the head of state for the disputes surrounding their eligibility to contest their preferred seats.

“If you do not have the required academic credentials, why should you blame the President who is completely out of the picture? Please let us focus on the people who will be on the ballot,” he said.

The PS regretted that a section of the political class is exploiting the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution to insult and ridicule the President for cheap publicity and to run away from their own failings while avoiding legitimate questions on their ethical and education backgrounds.

“Some of the politicians lack vision, and that’s why we have seen others make police uniforms an agenda. If you have been given a microphone, sell your agenda for electorate buy-in. Direct your attacks to your opponents – not President Kenyatta. He is not contesting for any position in the upcoming elections. He will leave office after the polls.”

The PS, who was speaking at HGM Ting’ang’a Secondary School in Kiambu County during the dedication of CDF infrastructure, also urged the residents to embrace political tolerance and shun incitement to violence during the campaigns and the August 9 election.

On security around the general elections, the PS said that security agencies have been primed to respond to attempts to cause violence and the intimidation of supporters and voters. He warned those mobilizing the youth and inciting them to violence with liquor and drugs will be arrested.

“Some people are thriving on insults and the politics of hate. We are witnessing a trend where intoxicated youth are deployed to disrupt meetings. Reject such retrogressive politics and let us all remain good neighbours and a united nation.”

Further, he directed security teams in Kiambu to step up the war against illicit liquor and drugs.

The County has been on the government radar as it launched a crackdown against contraband liquor and other drugs that are blamed for slowing economic growth and incubating societal ills including crime and broken families.

