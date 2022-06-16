Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Matatu Owners Association chairman Simon Kimutai said they will be forced to increase the fares in order to sustain their business./ FILE

Kenya

PSVs to raise fares after fuel price increase – Kimutai

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – Public Service Vehicles (PSV) are set to increase their fares following the increase in fuel prices announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on Tuesday.

According to the Matatu Owners Association (MOA) Chairman Simon Kimutai, the fuel increase has made the current fare prices unsustainable.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Kimutai further urged the government not to remove the fuel subsidy that has been cushioning Kenyans from the high costs.

“For us to be able to survive, I mean if we continue to charge the same fare, it is unsustainable and very costly and what will happen is that I have advised my members to adjust the fare and there is nothing else. For us to be able to provide services we must increase the fare,” he stated.

“It is going to go up, people at one time will pay double fares. You cannot caution, if the government itself is even thinking of removing subsidies of fuel, so who are we to be able to hold this,” Kimutai added.

Matatu and Boda-boda operators in Nairobi complained of low income in their operations and indicated that for them to survive and provide services, the fare prices must be increased.

“As per the rise of fuel in the country today, I work with the bolt, and it has not adjusted the fare prices. I will be forced to raise the fare for the customer because with the current situation now of fuel, the price can’t remain the same,” stated a boda boda operators.

In Nairobi, motorists will pay Sh159.12 per litre of petrol while the actual price of fuel is Sh184.68. the government will pay Sh25.76 form of fuel subsidy. EPRA stated that the prices are inclusive of taxes and adjusted for inflation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“You see a place where we were to charge Sh100, we are forced to charge Sh130 or Sh150 so that we can recover the money for fuel and a little profit now that a litre is Sh159 yet it was Sh150,” added a motorist.

According to EPRA, the price increase was influenced in part by importation prices. The average landing cost of imported super gasoline climbed by 5.96% from USD826.77 per cubic metre in March to USD876.05 per cubic metre in April, according to the report.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

KEMSA inventory management tightened as revised policy is adopted

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority’s (KEMSA) efforts to enhance its organisational integrity and efficiency have moved a notch higher,...

22 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Cohesion agency deploys 50 monitors, unveils action plan against hate speech

Rev. Dr Samuel Kobia said the agency had deployed over 50 cohesion monitors across 47 counties that will be playing an active role in...

46 mins ago

County News

451 administrators in Nairobi for 5-week paramilitary training: Kibicho

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said Wednesday, the five-week-long training for 451 Assistant County Commissioners aims at equipping the officers with leadership skills for...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Detectives in Nakuru arrest bitcoin fraud suspects

Nairobi, Kenya, June 16 – A notorious gang that has been hacking people’s credit cards before using them to purchase bitcoins and convert them...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, Zambia commit to joint efforts towards removals of trade barriers

President Kenyatta said his discussions with visiting Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday focused on opportunities to harness the strong bonds of friendship as...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

New law establishes Scholarship Fund for children of deceased military veterans

The Act, which establishes a regulatory and institutional framework for the management of military veterans’ affairs, provides for the benefits to military veterans and...

2 hours ago

County News

Embu man killed over Sh3,000 alcohol debt

The victim, Tom Musyoki, 25, and his friend Munene Mbogo were allegedly stripped naked and beaten with all manner of crude weapons at Club...

14 hours ago

World

Kenyans urged to be fully vaccinated as Covid positivity rate surges to 12.5pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache is rooting for more people to get vaccinated even as Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate...

18 hours ago