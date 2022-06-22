President Kenyatta urges men not to misuse money got through titles at their families’ expense

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned men against spending money on secret lovers at the expense of their families.

During a title issuance event at Kenyatta International Convention Centre on Wednesday, the Head of State pointed out that some men are often excited when they receive title deeds as they use it as collateral to borrow money which they spend on secret lovers forgetting they have a family.

“The problem with title deed is one when a husband gets it he sees it as a personal property and forget he has a family,” President Kenyatta indicated.

“When he receives money from the bank and walks in the streets, he meets another woman there. He then forgets the one he left home, spends all the money alone leaving the family and children in poverty,” he said.

President Kenyatta urged men to change their ways and always put their family first for the sake of setting a secure foundation for the future generation.

“This title deed is for you and your family. You need to guard it so that your family can remember you in future. Let’s treat this as a valuable document please,” he said.

President Kenyatta kicked off the latest phase of the national title deeds issuance programme that will see the immediate issuance of one million title deeds to landowners across the country.

He directed the Cabinet Secretaries for Lands and Interior to come up with a programme that will involve other Cabinet Secretaries in the issuance of the balance of the ready title deeds to expeditiously execute the exercise.

“Today, we are launching and flagging off the issuance of 1 million out of 6 million title deeds that are ready across the registries in the various counties.

“The programme should be executed expeditiously such that before sunset on the Eighth of July, 2022 the balance of the one million title deeds will have been conveyed to their holders,” President Kenyatta directed.

At the same time, the President highlighted several achievements under the reforms in the land sector, noting that the National Titling program, which his administration introduced in 2013, has helped in processing and issuing title deeds to many citizens.

“As part of this programme, we established the National Titling Centre, the Rapid Titling Initiative, Land Clinics and formed links with both land buying companies and County Governments. These progressive measures were buttressed by enhanced recruitment of technical staff and the deployment of other critical resources including motor vehicles and survey equipment,” he said.

The Head of State noted that the national title deeds issuance programme has made it possible for Kenyans living in the marginalized areas such as Samburu, Isiolo and Marsabit counties to legally own land thereby empowering them to develop economically.