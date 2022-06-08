Connect with us

President Kenyatta emphasised the need to enhance transport connectivity between Kenya and Barbados, Jun 8, 2022. /PSCU

President Kenyatta Roots For Enhanced Transport Connectivity To Boost Kenya, Barbados Ties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has emphasised the need to enhance transport connectivity between Kenya and Barbados to boost the mutually beneficial ties that the two countries enjoy.

The President noted that the two countries possessed great potential that could be harnessed for the benefit of their citizens if transport hurdles that are an impediment to trade and interpersonal interactions were addressed.

The transport impediments include lack of direct flights to and from the Caribbean nation.

President Kenyatta was speaking today during a meeting with Barbadian President Sandra Mason who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

The Barbadian leader, who is the first President of the new Republic of Barbados, is on her first official visit to Kenya.

A former British colony in the Caribbean, Barbados transitioned to a Republic on 30th November last year.

Noting that Kenya is a big agricultural producer while Barbados boasts of being a strong financial hub, President Kenyatta said increased people-to-people interaction through improved transport connectivity will accelerate economic growth and create jobs for the youth of the two countries.

On her part, President Mason appreciated the warm and cordial relations founded on mutual respect and common historical ties that exist between Kenya and Barbados.

The Barbadian President particularly commended President Kenyatta, saying his presidency has been refreshing to the Caribbean region.

“Your presidency has been refreshing to us. You are the first President to engage and embrace us outside the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). We are grateful to you for taking that bold step that has brought us together,” President Mason said.

President Kenyatta and President Mason also discussed cooperation in green energy and integration of financial institutions as areas that would strengthen partnership between the two countries.

Earlier at State House, Nairobi, President Kenyatta separately held talks with former Seychelles President Danny Faure and former Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok

Their discussions centred on building the region’s economic resilience and investor confidence through the promotion of intra-Africa trade.

Former President Faure and former Prime Minister Hamdok yesterday attended the official opening of the 20-floor Trade and Development Bank tower that was presided over by President Kenyatta at Kilimani in Nairobi County.

