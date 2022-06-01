President Kenyatta pardons over 3,000 prisoners during Madaraka day

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1- President Uhuru Kenyatta has pardoned 3,908 inmates across the country as one of the nation’s collective duty ahead of the August 9 elections.

The Head of State who spoke during his last Madaraka Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens said those pardoned were petty offenders and inmates serving sentences of less than 3 months.

“On this solemn occasion, we also reflect on the plight of our brothers and sisters who have run into headwinds with the law and are serving custodial sentences in our correctional facilities and reintegration of offenders; on the recommendation of the Power of Mercy Advisory Committee, I have on this day exercised the presidential prerogative of pardon and granted a second chance to 3,908 inmates,” President Kenyatta said.

He called on those pardoned to become change makers in the society and help restore confidence in the justice system

“I, therefore, direct that their sentences be commuted by the end of next week in full compliance with all legal procedures and processes and in cognizance of the inmates’ individual probation report,” he stated.

“To those that have been pardoned, I charge you all to be change-makers in our society and to restore faith and confidence in our criminal justice system. Reciprocate the generosity of your motherland through this act of mercy with a high sense of civic duty and service to your country.”