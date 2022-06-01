Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Kenyatta at the Uhuru Gardens where he presided over his last Madaraka Day while in office, June 1 2022. /CFM

Kenya

President Kenyatta pardons over 3,000 prisoners during Madaraka day

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1- President Uhuru Kenyatta has pardoned 3,908 inmates across the country as one of the nation’s collective duty ahead of the August 9 elections.

The Head of State who spoke during his last Madaraka Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens said those pardoned were petty offenders and inmates serving sentences of less than 3 months.

“On this solemn occasion, we also reflect on the plight of our brothers and sisters who have run into headwinds with the law and are serving custodial sentences in our correctional facilities and reintegration of offenders; on the recommendation of the Power of Mercy Advisory Committee, I have on this day exercised the presidential prerogative of pardon and granted a second chance to 3,908 inmates,” President Kenyatta said.

He called on those pardoned to become change makers in the society and help restore confidence in the justice system

“I, therefore, direct that their sentences be commuted by the end of next week in full compliance with all legal procedures and processes and in cognizance of the inmates’ individual probation report,” he stated. 

“To those that have been pardoned, I charge you all to be change-makers in our society and to restore faith and confidence in our criminal justice system.  Reciprocate the generosity of your motherland through this act of mercy with a high sense of civic duty and service to your country.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Infrastructure development, healthcare reforms major govt gains – Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has described infrastructure development, digitization and healthcare reforms as some of the major gains in his...

31 mins ago

August Elections

Wambora cleared to vie for the Embu Senate seat

EMBU, Kenya, Jun 1 – Embu Governor Martin Wambora has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the...

47 mins ago

County News

Woman, 2 daughters die in fire that razed their house

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 1 – A woman and her daughters were burnt beyond recognition in a fire that razed down their house. The 8:00am...

59 mins ago

Kenya

The Only Time Debt Is A Burden To A Nation, Is If A Nation Is Led By Looters – President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya June 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has defended loans taken by his administration saying they helped accelerate development in the country. Speaking...

2 hours ago

BUDGET

The only time debt is a burden to a nation, is if a nation is led by looters – President Kenyatta

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta defends use of Disciplined forces in key reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has defended his decision to use the military in accelerating reforms and development in key government...

2 hours ago

Big Four

President Kenyatta explains his decision to use military officers in reforms and development

2 hours ago

August Elections

Uhuru affirms Azimio support in Madaraka day speech as he urges Kenyans to vote for Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has gone full throttle to yet again campaign for his preferred successor Raila Odinga, clearly symbolizing...

2 hours ago