President Kenyatta In Kigali For Commonwealth Meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, Thursday evening to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

On arrival at the Kigali International Airport, President Kenyatta was received by senior officials of the Rwandan Government, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo and Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu.

CS Omamo arrived in Kigali ahead of the President to attend the pre-CHOGM Foreign Ministers’ meeting among a host of other pre-summit engagements.

This year’s CHOGM brings together delegates from the 54 Commonwealth member states to discuss and address global issues and Commonwealth priorities.

The Summit, whose theme is ‘Delivering a common future: connecting, innovating, transforming’, has also attracted over 5,000 participants from government, business and civil society.

Since Monday, June 20, Commonwealth leaders have been flocking to the Rwandan capital for the global summit which was originally to take place in 2020 but was twice postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales – who is representing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the Commonwealth – arrived in Kigali for the summit of the Commonwealth leaders on Tuesday accompanied by Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Kigali on Wednesday night while his British counterpart Boris Johnson arrived on Thursday.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Namibian President Hage Geingob are among the African Commonwealth leaders in Kigali for the summit.