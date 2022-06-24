Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Kenyatta in Rwanda for Commonwealth meeting, June 24, 2022. /PSCU

Kenya

President Kenyatta In Kigali For Commonwealth Meeting

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, Thursday evening to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

On arrival at the Kigali International Airport, President Kenyatta was received by senior officials of the Rwandan Government, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo and Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu.

CS Omamo arrived in Kigali ahead of the President to attend the pre-CHOGM Foreign Ministers’ meeting among a host of other pre-summit engagements.

This year’s CHOGM brings together delegates from the 54 Commonwealth member states to discuss and address global issues and Commonwealth priorities.

The Summit, whose theme is ‘Delivering a common future: connecting, innovating, transforming’, has also attracted over 5,000 participants from government, business and civil society.

Since Monday, June 20, Commonwealth leaders have been flocking to the Rwandan capital for the global summit which was originally to take place in 2020 but was twice postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales – who is representing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the Commonwealth – arrived in Kigali for the summit of the Commonwealth leaders on Tuesday accompanied by Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Kigali on Wednesday night while his British counterpart Boris Johnson arrived on Thursday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Namibian President Hage Geingob are among the African Commonwealth leaders in Kigali for the summit.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mwaure wants EACC, KRA, IG to probe source of Azimio, Kenya kwanza campaign funds

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 23 – Agano Party presidential flag bearer David Waihiga Mwaure now wants the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption...

15 hours ago

Kenya

DCI rescues 60 human trafficking victims in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have rescued 60 victims of human trafficking, who were being held at an...

15 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Agano presidential candidate accuses Mutyambai of denying him chase cars, bodyguards

He singled out Raila Odinga and William Ruto as beneficiaries of State support while accusing the IG of “sitting on the security meant for...

16 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC invites Presidential candidates for meeting on Voters Register, poll preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has invited the four presidential candidates in the August General election for...

17 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

How we run race more important than results, President Kenyatta tells politicians

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 23-President Uhuru Kenyatta says the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally teaches competitive values in winning and losing ahead of the...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Tanzania accuses Kenyan Maasai of backing opponents to wildlife protection area

LOLIONDO, Tanzania, Jun 23 – Tanzania Wednesday said it would tackle “illegal immigrants” in the northeastern area of Loliondo, where it has alleged Kenyan...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CoA stays Mrima’s judgement restraining DCI from drafting charge sheets

Thursday's decision by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Daniel Musinga (President), Agnes Murgor and Fatuma Sichale pending a final verdict on the matter on...

20 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Corruption in Nairobi county should be declared a state of emergency – Igathe

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 23 – Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe is pushing for corruption to be declared a state...

21 hours ago