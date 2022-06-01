Connect with us

President Kenyatta has over-performed during tenure – Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi now says that President Uhuru Kenyatta has kept his promises to Kenyans and even over performed in the last ten years in office.

Speaking at State House on Madaraka Day Celebrations, Matiangi said President Kenyatta who is leading Kenyans in celebrating his final national fete as the Head of State, implemented his Jubilee Government’s manifesto including bringing exceptional reforms in the security sector.

“Quite frankly, the president has more than kept his promise. He has over performed because if you look at Jubilee’s manifesto of 2013 and you look at what has happened, it is shocking. The President has over performed. It was not just about implementing his manifesto, he has exerted himself and galvanized his administration to provide services to the people of Kenya and has moved our country to the next level,” Matiangi said.

Matiangi who is one of the loyal Cabinet Secretaries to President Kenyatta and his agenda urged Kenyans to give credit where it’s due and appreciate what has been done, bearing in mind that no one is perfect.

“Our neighbors and everyone around are shocked about some of the things that we are able to do as a country only that Kenyans like beating up themselves to much but truth be told a lot of stuff has happened and the country is way too ahead of where it would have been if the President only concentrated on the manifesto a lone,” said Matiangi.

He pointed out that 100,000 police officers have been recruited and deployed to various parts of the country since President Kenyatta took over.

Matiangi further said that his security docket has over 26,000 vehicles moving around the country to ensure security prevails something that was not there in 2013.

The CS who has served in two dockets (Education and Interior Security) under President Kenyatta, further described his tenure as the most exciting time of his career despite challenges faced.

He took credit on the successful fight against cartels and examination cheating terming the move as the climax of his public service.

“I am proud that we succeeded to drive reforms in that sector. I am so happy that we succeeded to move our country from analogue to digital broadcasting and you can see the explosion of broadcast media in the country with over 200 radio stations in the country. There is so much I would mention but the last two terms I have served under President Kenyatta have been exciting,” Matiangi said.

President Kenyatta on Wednesday led Kenyans in celebrating the 59th Madaraka day, marking his final national celebrations in office ahead of the August 9 polls.

