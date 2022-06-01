Connect with us

Big Four

President Kenyatta explains his decision to use military officers in reforms and development

MOSES MUOKI

In this article:
August Elections

Uhuru affirms Azimio support in Madaraka day speech as he urges Kenyans to vote for Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has gone full throttle to yet again campaign for his preferred successor Raila Odinga, clearly symbolizing...

16 mins ago

Big Four

President Uhuru defends construction of the Nairobi Expressway

21 mins ago

Kenya

Eyebrows raised as DP Ruto not granted chance to address Madaraka day gathering

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1- As the Jubilee government held their final national day celebrations, Deputy President William Ruto was a leader to be seen...

1 hour ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

30 Voters in Court to bar IEBC from Gazetting presidential candidates

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1- More than 30 registered voters have moved to court to block Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from gazetting the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Madaraka Day cost Sh70mn – Kibicho

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1- This year’s 59th Madaraka Day Celebrations expenditure cost Kenyan taxpayers Sh70 million. Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV ahead...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta has over-performed during tenure – Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi now says that President Uhuru Kenyatta has kept his promises to Kenyans and even over...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ahsanteni Kwa Kazi! Uhuru thanks Kenyans ahead of Madaraka day fete

NAIROBI, Kenya June 1-The final Madaraka Day celebrations for President Uhuru Kenyatta was done in style with a small event held at statehouse ahead...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Horn of Africa gateway road to be completed in four phase

NAIROBI, Kenya June1 – The Horn of Africa gateway road set to benefit from four counties in the northern parts of Kenya will be...

4 hours ago