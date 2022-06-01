Big Four
President Kenyatta explains his decision to use military officers in reforms and development
Popular
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
More on Capital News
August Elections
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has gone full throttle to yet again campaign for his preferred successor Raila Odinga, clearly symbolizing...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1- As the Jubilee government held their final national day celebrations, Deputy President William Ruto was a leader to be seen...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1- More than 30 registered voters have moved to court to block Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from gazetting the...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1- This year’s 59th Madaraka Day Celebrations expenditure cost Kenyan taxpayers Sh70 million. Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV ahead...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi now says that President Uhuru Kenyatta has kept his promises to Kenyans and even over...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya June 1-The final Madaraka Day celebrations for President Uhuru Kenyatta was done in style with a small event held at statehouse ahead...
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya June1 – The Horn of Africa gateway road set to benefit from four counties in the northern parts of Kenya will be...