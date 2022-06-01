Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Kenyatta stated that the results of using the disciplined forces in key reforms has been outstanding. /COURTESY

Kenya

President Kenyatta defends use of Disciplined forces in key reforms

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has defended his decision to use the military in accelerating reforms and development in key government departments.

Speaking during the 59th Madaraka Dy Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, his last in office, President Kenyatta stated that the results of the initiative have been outstanding.

“When we took over in 2013, some of the state corporations were rotten from the core and to the core”. We had to “…drain the swamp” from the inside-out,” he recalled.

He stated that when the disciplined forces were given the Kenya Meat Commission to manage, “they turned it into a profit-making enterprise in record time.” 

“But we had to balance this ‘clean-up’ exercise with accelerated performance.  That is why we turned to the disciplined forces and summoned them to the course of nation building.”

He further cited the Kenya Shipyard Limited which had collapsed due to mismanagement and corruption.

“Last year, we handed it over to the disciplined forces.  Today, this Corporation is poised to be the largest shipyard in sub-Saharan Africa,” he said.

He stated that this is evidence that in an environment that is not contaminated, anything is possible. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“If we could build this museum using the disciplined forces in only 22 months instead of 10 years and restore the glory of Nairobi using the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), it can be done!”

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Big Four

President Kenyatta explains his decision to use military officers in reforms and development

10 mins ago

August Elections

Uhuru affirms Azimio support in Madaraka day speech as he urges Kenyans to vote for Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has gone full throttle to yet again campaign for his preferred successor Raila Odinga, clearly symbolizing...

24 mins ago

Big Four

President Uhuru defends construction of the Nairobi Expressway

29 mins ago

Kenya

Eyebrows raised as DP Ruto not granted chance to address Madaraka day gathering

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1- As the Jubilee government held their final national day celebrations, Deputy President William Ruto was a leader to be seen...

1 hour ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

30 Voters in Court to bar IEBC from Gazetting presidential candidates

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 1- More than 30 registered voters have moved to court to block Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from gazetting the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Madaraka Day cost Sh70mn – Kibicho

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1- This year’s 59th Madaraka Day Celebrations expenditure cost Kenyan taxpayers Sh70 million. Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV ahead...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta has over-performed during tenure – Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi now says that President Uhuru Kenyatta has kept his promises to Kenyans and even over...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ahsanteni Kwa Kazi! Uhuru thanks Kenyans ahead of Madaraka day fete

NAIROBI, Kenya June 1-The final Madaraka Day celebrations for President Uhuru Kenyatta was done in style with a small event held at statehouse ahead...

4 hours ago