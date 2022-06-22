Police recover 22 firearms in Kilimani apartment

Nairobi, Kenya, June 22 – Police officers who were on a mission to enforce an auction have recovered assorted weapons and ammunition at a Kilimani apartment rented by a firearm dealer.

Police say the 22 firearms and over 565 rounds of ammunition were discovered in one of the rooms when the auctioneers broke into the apartment.

Some of the firearms recovered include 9 Escort magnum shotguns, one Benelli shotgun, six pistols, five Guatro shotguns among others.

“Police officers who were providing security services vide court order misc app.no E598 of 2022 issued to Ballon Wanjala Nangalama T/A Hebros auctioneers to break in and remove the proclaimed goods belonging to the tenant namely Ken Lugwili of Vic. technologies limited and issue notification of sale for purpose of auctioning to recover rent arrears totaling to ksh.4,962,990 plus other incidental cost of the attachment,” read the police report seen by Capital FM news.

Also recovered from the scene was a certificate of registration as a firearm dealer, an expired Nairobi City County business permit, firearm movement register, and assorted firearm manuals.

Police say the recovered items were escorted to Kilimani police station before the case was taken over by Anti-Terror Police Unit officers.