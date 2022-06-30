Police probing incident of underage child caught on camera smoking marijuana

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The National Police Service (NPS) says it is investigating an incident where an underage child was caught n camera smoking marijuana.

The video clip that has since gone viral “depicted an underage child seated comfortably smoking what may be clearly interpreted as a prohibited substance commonly known as “bhang.”

According to the police, “the language used in the clip seems to confirm this suspicion, given that reference is made to an ideology propagated by a section of the ongoing politics.”

It further described it as concerning that the filming was done by adults who were not disturbed by what was going on.

“This is not only wrong and immoral, and infringing on rights of a minor by adults, but outrightly criminal and punishable by the law,” it stated.

It urged those spreading the clip that they are also abetting the violation of the law and rights of the minor and should “cease and desist” from onward transmission of the same.

“NPS is therefore appalled and wish to advise the public not to openly engage in acts that are defiant of the law,” it stated.

“Equally, violations of rights of children, especially minors constitute a criminal offense, and our teams are investigating the matter in effort to bring the suspects to book.”

The police stated that they will scale up surveillance and enforcement campaigns against drugs and illegal substances and urged the public to cooperate.