Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Under age child caught on camera smoking marijuana. / COURTESY

Kenya

Police probing incident of underage child caught on camera smoking marijuana

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The National Police Service (NPS) says it is investigating an incident where an underage child was caught n camera smoking marijuana.

The video clip that has since gone viral “depicted an underage child seated comfortably smoking what may be clearly interpreted as a prohibited substance commonly known as “bhang.”

According to the police, “the language used in the clip seems to confirm this suspicion, given that reference is made to an ideology propagated by a section of the ongoing politics.”

It further described it as concerning that the filming was done by adults who were not disturbed by what was going on.

“This is not only wrong and immoral, and infringing on rights of a minor by adults, but outrightly criminal and punishable by the law,” it stated.

It urged those spreading the clip that they are also abetting the violation of the law and rights of the minor and should “cease and desist” from onward transmission of the same.

“NPS is therefore appalled and wish to advise the public not to openly engage in acts that are defiant of the law,” it stated.

“Equally, violations of rights of children, especially minors constitute a criminal offense, and our teams are investigating the matter in effort to bring the suspects to book.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The police stated that they will scale up surveillance and enforcement campaigns against drugs and illegal substances and urged the public to cooperate.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Karua roots for ODM Homa Bay gubernatorial candidate Gladys Wanga

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Jun 30 – Azimio- One Kenya coalition Presidential running mate Martha Karua has drummed up support for Homa-Bay County ODM party...

32 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila dismisses claims he orchestrated ports auction to UAE company

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga has distanced himself from the claims that he...

50 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Court issues temporary orders for inclusion of running mate photos on ballots

Under the current format, the ballot papers contain the sponsor party's symbol, the name and image of the candidate (presidential/gubernatorial), and the name of...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I have no problem with IEBC staff so long as they are competitively recruited – DP Ruto

18 hours ago

Kenya

Govt asks Kenyans to import maize within stipulated period after tax waiver

Nairobi, Kenya, Jun 29 – The government has urged Kenyans to import maize within the stipulated period in a bid to stabilize food prices...

18 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto lauds Raila for committing to concede defeat if unsuccessful in Aug polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that the August 9 general election will be a peaceful poll after...

18 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Handshake govt illegally auctioned Ports of Lamu, Naivasha, Kisumu – Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance Coalition now claims that the President Uhuru Kenyatta administration has illegally mortgaged of Mombasa, Lamu and...

19 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto hints at possible Kindiki endorsement as successor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has hinted that Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki might be his preferred successor come 2032...

19 hours ago