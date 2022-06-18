Connect with us

Wavinya Ndeti Photo/CFM-FILE.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Police open probe on Wavinya Ndeti’s credentials

The probe into Ndeti’s qualifications is in addition to an ongoing investigations on credentials presented by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 — The National Police Service (NPS) has commenced criminal investigations into the credentials presented by Machakos gubernatorial candidate Wavinya Ndeti for clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The probe into Ndeti’s qualifications is in addition to an ongoing investigations on credentials presented by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said the move is meant to determine if any offense has been committed by the two candidates.

According to Shioso, the NPS has taken cognizance of the ongoing debate in the public domain on allegations touching on the genuineness of university academic certificates and supporting documentation presented to IEBC for clearance by some aspirants contesting for political seats in the upcoming General Election.

“Consequently, the Inspector General of the NPS has directed the Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to conduct speedy investigations into such authenticity and genuineness of all the certificates, testimonials, and respective documentation presented to IEBC for clearance by the two aforesaid aspirants to logical conclusion,” Shioso said.

The NPS emerged after revelations the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had commenced a probe into the authenticity of Sakaja’s University degree certificate.

On Friday DCI boss Director George Kinoti confirmed to Capital FM News that the agency had opened investigations into Sakaja’s credentials adding that they are yet to complete the investigations into the issue.

Kinoti’s statement came hours after the investigative agency linked Sakaja to an international criminal syndicate over the degree saga that is now threatening the attempt by the ‘Super Senator’ to ascend into the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

Even as controversy continues to surround, the authenticity of Sakaja degree issue, the Nairobi gubernatorial contender has blamed his woes on ‘state machinery’ including President Uhuru Kenyatta whom Sakaja says is out to frustrate his bid.

However, Sakaja has since maintained that he will be on the ballot for the gubernatorial race in August despite the controversy on his degree qualification.

