Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Crime scene tape/FILE

County News

Police in Homa Bay launch probe after Grade II girl found murdered in a maize plantation

The body of the eight-year-old pupil of Omuga Primary School was discovered with her private parts and eyes gorged out.

Published

RACHUONYO, Kenya, Jun 21 — Police in Homa Bay County have commenced investigations into the mysterious murder of a Grade Two girl in Otok Kamboya Village in Rachuonyo North Sub-county.

The girl identified as Joyce Aluoch was found dead in a maize plantation within the village.

The body of the eight-year-old pupil of Omuga Primary School was discovered with her private parts and eyes gorged out.

Speaking to KNA, the Central Karachuonyo Location Chief Herman Onyango, said that the girl went missing from home from June 9 before her body was found yesterday.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that the girl was killed by people belonging to a cult. This is after a nine-year-old boy revealed how he escaped from the scene where the girl was murdered.

Onyango said the boy was kidnapped by two men on Friday June 10 at about noon, just a day after the girl went missing. The boy was threatened with death by the kidnappers if he raised an alarm but fortunately he managed to escape.

The chief added that the boy was traumatized and only opened up after Joyce’s body had been taken to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary.

The administrator said they suspect the girl was also defiled before being killed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“They removed her breasts and disappeared with them. Residents suspect there are some devil worshippers and the matter is still under investigation,” Onyango added.

Rachuonyo North Sub-County Police Commander Lydia Parteiyie said postmortem had revealed that the girl was murdered.

Parteiyie said their investigations are at advanced stages to ensure the suspects are arrested.

“We have identified suspects in connection with the murder and they are going to be arrested soon,” she said.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Outgoing Nyanza governors have let us down on health matters: Wandayi

Addressing the media in Siaya town on Tuesday, the MP specifically took issue with administrations in Homa Bay, Migori, Siaya and Kisumu counties, saying...

7 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja reigns supreme in City Hall race with 40pc popularity despite degree drama – TIFA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja is the most preferred candidate in the City Hall race...

13 mins ago

County News

Shock as 14-year-old pupil commits suicide in Mwingi

Police reports indicate that the boy used a belt to take his own life and ruled out foul play as no visible injuries were...

36 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila most popular presidential candidate in Nairobi at 50pc: TIFA Poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – A new survey by Trends for Insights Africa (TIFA) has placed Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate...

40 mins ago

Kenya

Over 8,300 benefit from Sh800 monthly stipend

NAIROBI, Kenya June 21 – A cash transfer programme dubbed Universal Child Benefits (UCB) is currently being implemented with the aim of cushioning children...

53 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

2 voters in court to challenge Jumwa’s suitability to run for Kilifi Governor

The petitioners, Rajab Menza and Daniel Chengo are residents and registered voters in Bamba, Kilifi County.

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

3 IEBC officials to be arrested over illegal voter transfer

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 21 – Three Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials are currently being investigated after they were accused of aiding abnormal...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja says he is cooperating with DCI on degree probe

Nairobi, Kenya, June 21 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja says he is cooperating with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as he seeks to...

3 hours ago