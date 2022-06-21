Police in Homa Bay launch probe after Grade II girl found murdered in a maize plantation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RACHUONYO, Kenya, Jun 21 — Police in Homa Bay County have commenced investigations into the mysterious murder of a Grade Two girl in Otok Kamboya Village in Rachuonyo North Sub-county.

The girl identified as Joyce Aluoch was found dead in a maize plantation within the village.

The body of the eight-year-old pupil of Omuga Primary School was discovered with her private parts and eyes gorged out.

Speaking to KNA, the Central Karachuonyo Location Chief Herman Onyango, said that the girl went missing from home from June 9 before her body was found yesterday.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that the girl was killed by people belonging to a cult. This is after a nine-year-old boy revealed how he escaped from the scene where the girl was murdered.

Onyango said the boy was kidnapped by two men on Friday June 10 at about noon, just a day after the girl went missing. The boy was threatened with death by the kidnappers if he raised an alarm but fortunately he managed to escape.

The chief added that the boy was traumatized and only opened up after Joyce’s body had been taken to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary.

The administrator said they suspect the girl was also defiled before being killed.

“They removed her breasts and disappeared with them. Residents suspect there are some devil worshippers and the matter is still under investigation,” Onyango added.

Rachuonyo North Sub-County Police Commander Lydia Parteiyie said postmortem had revealed that the girl was murdered.

Parteiyie said their investigations are at advanced stages to ensure the suspects are arrested.

“We have identified suspects in connection with the murder and they are going to be arrested soon,” she said.