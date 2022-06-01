Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Mark Sampson who took part in the KDF Airshow died during a similar event in Zimbabwe. /COURTESY

Kenya

Pilot who took part in KDF Airshow dies in Zimbabwe crash

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – One of the pilots who took part in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF)Airshow last weekend has died.

According to a statement from the Marksmen Aerobic Team, Mark Sampson died in Zimbabwe during a similar show.

“It is with great sadness and a profound sense of loss that today, the Marksmen aerobatic team can confirm that Mark Sampson, outstanding aviator, honoured team member, trusted number-4 and loyal friend, perished in a flying incident in Harare, Zimbabwe,” it stated.

The team the statement explained were on the return leg of a roundabout trip from Cape Town to Nairobi when the accident occurred.

“The Marksmen Aerobatic Team is devastated, and we are currently working with the Zimbabwean authorities,” it added. 

A video of the accident which took place at the Charles Prince Airport has since been making rounds on social media.

The Marksmen Aerobatic Team had given a spectacular performance at the KDF Museum Airshow that was held in conjunction with the Aero Club of East Africa.

After the show, the team said they had a great weekend in Kenya displaying at Wilson airport in Nairobi. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We were treated to exceptional Kenyan hospitality. The Museum Airshow Festival was held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, and we were fortunate to display with the highly skilled aviators from the Kenyan Airforce (KAF) as well as a number of other commercial operators including Kenya Airways,” they had said.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

criime

9 suspects arrested over robbery with violence incidences in five counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – Police have arrested nine suspects who were part of a ring responsible for robberies in five counties. According to...

13 mins ago

Kenya

Rural Electrification employee who used fake certificates to get job convicted

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 1 – An employee of the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation has been convicted of forging her academic certificate to...

34 mins ago

Kenya

Narcotics, Wildlife Trafficker with a $1mn bounty arrested in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – The United States Embassy has announced the arrest of one of the Narcotics and Wildlife Trafficking suspect who had...

16 hours ago

August Elections

Tabitha Karanja cleared to vie for Nakuru Senate Seat

NAKURU, Kenya, May 31 – Keroche Chief Executive, Tabitha Karanja is among the several candidates who have since been cleared to vie for Nakuru...

17 hours ago

Kenya

All set for Madaraka Day Celebrations – Govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – The government says all is set for this year’s Madaraka day celebrations that will take place Wednesday at the newly...

17 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenyans urged to mask-up as COVID-19 positivity rate goes up to 4.4pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache has raised the red flag over the steady increase of COVID-19 cases in the...

17 hours ago

August Elections

3-Judge Bench to hear consolidated suit seeking to bar Sonko from Mombasa Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has constituted a three-judge bench to hear all petitions seeking to bar former Nairobi Governor...

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Large portion of youths addicted to Tobacco, Study shows

NAIROBI, Kenya May 31 – Preliminary findings have shown that tobacco use the usage of tobacco has remained prevalent despite the efforts done to...

18 hours ago