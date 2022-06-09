Africa
PICTURES: Uhuru, Abiy, Guelleh in Mogadishu for President Mohamud’s inauguration
President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Mogadishu on a C-27J Spartan Kenya Airforce jet.
NAIROBI, Kenya June 9 – Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta is in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu for the inauguration of the country’s new leader. Kenyatta is...
Nairobi, Kenya, June 9 – The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is partnering with the United States Air force in the African Partnership Flight (APF)...
Ochieng who serves under ICT and Youth Affairs' Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, a sworn adversary of Ruto alongside Cabinet colleagues Fred Matiangi (Interior) and...
Nairobi, Kenya, June 9 – The United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has commended the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for the...
Wajackoyah who has also proposed the legalization of Marijuana for medical use said snake farming had the potential to generate sufficient revenues to help...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – The preliminary audit report of the Voters Register has revealed that there are 246,465 dead voters on record. According...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has emphasised the need to enhance transport connectivity between Kenya and Barbados to boost the mutually...