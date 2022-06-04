Connect with us

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati (left) presents a clearance certificate to UDA presidential candidate William Ruto/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

PICTURES: Ruto’s IEBC clearance

Ruto was cleared to run for the presidency on Saturday after meeting legal requirements/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

The mama mboga, boda boda rider who endorsed Ruto’s State House bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Deputy President William Ruto picked a mama mboga and a boda boda rider as proposer and a seconder when...

18 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC declines EACC’s move to lock out aspirants in its blacklist from polls

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said Saturday that the electoral agency upholds the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in their clearance of candidates.

60 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sonko, Thang’wa among impeached leaders disqualified from polls

Chebukati affirmed that the disqualification is applicable to persons dismissed for offending provisions of Article 76, 77 or 78 (2) of the Constitution.

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Media professionals urged to uphold credibility and accuracy during polls

Speaking during the Training of Public Information Officers in Kisumu, the Director of Government Advertising Agency (GAA), Gwaro Ogaro, advised the information officers to...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto appoints Senator Kindiki as his Chief Agent, Veronica Maina to deputize him

Ruto said Kindiki will be assisted by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina.

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Chebukati clears Ruto, running mate Rigathi for August 9 State House race

Ruto was presented with the clearance certificate and a sample ballot paper at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi by the IEBC Chairperson Wafula...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC clears Senator Linturi’s Meru gubernatorial bid

The County Returning Officer cleared the two a day after the court dismissed a case challenging Linturi's suitability.

5 hours ago

EAC

EAC Field Training Exercise begins in Uganda

The National Police Service said in a statement that the objective of the joint exercises is enhancing EAC Member States' Armed Forces capabilities in...

5 hours ago