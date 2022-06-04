AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
PICTURES: Ruto’s IEBC clearance
Ruto was cleared to run for the presidency on Saturday after meeting legal requirements/DPPS
Popular
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
August Elections
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
More on Capital News
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 — Deputy President William Ruto picked a mama mboga and a boda boda rider as proposer and a seconder when...
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said Saturday that the electoral agency upholds the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in their clearance of candidates.
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
Chebukati affirmed that the disqualification is applicable to persons dismissed for offending provisions of Article 76, 77 or 78 (2) of the Constitution.
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
Speaking during the Training of Public Information Officers in Kisumu, the Director of Government Advertising Agency (GAA), Gwaro Ogaro, advised the information officers to...
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
Ruto said Kindiki will be assisted by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina.
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
Ruto was presented with the clearance certificate and a sample ballot paper at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi by the IEBC Chairperson Wafula...
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
The County Returning Officer cleared the two a day after the court dismissed a case challenging Linturi's suitability.
EAC
The National Police Service said in a statement that the objective of the joint exercises is enhancing EAC Member States' Armed Forces capabilities in...