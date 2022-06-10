NATIONAL NEWS
PICTURES: Ruto signs Kenya Kwanza’s Women Charter
Deputy President William Ruto signed a Women Charter outlining his policy interventions should he form the next government during a forum at the Nyayo Sports Stadium in Nairobi.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – The Kenya Prisons Service has emphasised the need to provide a conducive environment for inmates to be re-integrated back...
Dr Ruto who is also the Kenya Kwanza Presidential Candidate pledged to double the amount of money allocated to school feeding plan “to double...
The President noted that since 2013 more than 114,568 servicemen and women have been involved in programmes of national interest with positive impacts on the...
Over 2,000 youths drawn from the informal settlements within Naivasha town cleaned debris and other wastes on the shores and on the lake itself...
The Head of State gazetted Justice Ibrahim's on June 2 according to a notice circulated on Friday.
NAIROBI, Kenya June 10 – A pastor referred to Kenya Kwanza as Kenya Kwisha on Friday while praying for the alliance’s presidential candidate William...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – Deputy President William Ruto now says the Kenya Kwanza government will have the most women leaders if successful in...
Lawmakers lined up on Thursday, June 9, to accord Speaker Muturi a 'guard of honor' as the House adjourns indefinitely ahead of August 9...