DIPLOMACY
PICTURES: Museveni’s presumed successor meets President Kenyatta
President Uhuru Kenyatta held talks with Uganda’s Special Envoy Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba who paid him a courtesy call on Wednesday at State House, Nairobi.
Nairobi, Kenya, June 8 – Senior security chiefs and digital experts have converged in Naivasha to fine tune the cyberspace security strategy to protect...
The curfew effectively locked up five of the twenty wards in Elgeyo Marakwet as government renewed efforts to tackle banditry in Kerio Valley, a...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – The Anticorruption Court sitting in Milimani has issued an order freezing Sh115 million wired from Mauritius to a Kenyan...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Wednesday paid a visit to Kerio valley to pass his condolences to families who...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has promised to make the mitumba traders investors in the clothing industry under his government....
The two campaigns named ‘The Kenya We Want’ and ‘Je Una Mjengo’ themed ‘Relevance of Architects in attaining Decent and Healthy Homes’ are geared towards climate justice, sustainable urban growth,...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – A new survey by Infotrak has placed the popularity of Azimio-One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga at...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Kenya Railways has introduced a night service on the Nairobi to Kisumu route and dropped the day train. Passengers...