Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Uhuru Kenyatta meets Uganda's Special Envoy Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi/PSCU

DIPLOMACY

PICTURES: Museveni’s presumed successor meets President Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta held talks with Uganda’s Special Envoy Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba who paid him a courtesy call on Wednesday at State House, Nairobi.

Published

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Matiangi Launches Drive for Cyber Security Strategy

Nairobi, Kenya, June 8 – Senior security chiefs and digital experts have converged in Naivasha to fine tune the cyberspace security strategy to protect...

1 hour ago

Kenya

1 in 4 wards in Elgeyo Marakwet under increased surveillance as Matiangi imposes North Rift curfew

The curfew effectively locked up five of the twenty wards in Elgeyo Marakwet as government renewed efforts to tackle banditry in Kerio Valley, a...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Court freezes Sh115mn wired from Mauritius to Kenyan Woman’s account

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – The Anticorruption Court sitting in Milimani has issued an order freezing Sh115 million wired from Mauritius to a Kenyan...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi visits families affected by clashes in Kerio Valley

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Wednesday paid a visit to Kerio valley to pass his condolences to families who...

2 hours ago

August Elections

I will make you investors in my govt, Ruto promises Mitumba traders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has promised to make the mitumba traders investors in the clothing industry under his government....

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Architects mount sensitization campaign on need to involve planners in projects

The two campaigns named ‘The Kenya We Want’ and ‘Je Una Mjengo’ themed ‘Relevance of Architects in attaining Decent and Healthy Homes’ are geared towards climate justice, sustainable urban growth,...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Raila leading in presidential race at 42pc followed by Ruto with 38pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – A new survey by Infotrak has placed the popularity of Azimio-One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga at...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Railways introduces night service on Nairobi-Kisumu route

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Kenya Railways has introduced a night service on the Nairobi to Kisumu route and dropped the day train. Passengers...

5 hours ago