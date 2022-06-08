Connect with us

June 7, 2022 | The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Prunella Mason the President of Republic of Barbados arrives in the Country for a six- day official visit/MFA

DIPLOMACY

PICTURES: Barbados President arrives in Nairobi for 6-day official visit

She was received at JKIA by Amb Monica Juma Energy Cabinet Secretary, and Patrick Nzusi Director Americas Directorate.

Published

She was received at #JKIA by Amb Monica Juma Energy Cabinet Secretary, and Mr Patrick Nzusi Director Americas Directorate.

