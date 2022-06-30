August Elections
PICTURE STORY: Wajackoyah manifesto launch at KICC
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Deputy President William Ruto has hit out at the government’s Kazi Mtaani project saying it will not provide a...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The Roots Party has strongly advocated for the use of marijuana for various economic activities within and outside the...
Supporters of Ruto's sponsor party -- United Democratic Alliance -- responded to the ensuing events with sharp criticism terming the decision by leading media...
KISII, Kenya, Jun 30 – Chaotic scenes were witnessed Thursday at the Gusii Stadium during an Azimio – One Kenya rally which was graced...
MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 30 – Some 82 people who were arrested on Wednesday in Mtwapa area on suspicion of planning to commit an offense...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – The Commission for University Education has for the second time revoked its recognition of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Sarah Wairimu Cohen on Thursday made a visit to the tomb of her late husband, the Late Tob Cohen....
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Azimio La Umoja Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe now says he will focus on improving education and avail an...