Uhuru Gardens Museum which was commissioned by President Kenyatta ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations. /PSCU

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: Uhuru Gardens Museum commissioned by President Kenyatta

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – The Uhuru Gardens Museum was commissioned Tuesday evening by President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the Madaraka Day celebrations.

As part of the commissioning, the President lit a memorial flame and laid a wreath of flowers in honour of Kenya’s heroes including freedom fighters in an elaborate military ceremony that included a special parade and march-past by the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF).

The head of state was joined by several dignitaries among them Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta and Mama Ida Odinga, as well as several Cabinet Secretaries and top military officials led by Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi.

