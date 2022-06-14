PICTURE STORY: Roots Party Presidential Candidate Wajackoyah’s family

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – Root presidential aspirant George Luchiri Wajackoyah is a family man and a grandfather for that matter.

The family of the presidential hopeful who has unveiled political pledge which has caused controversy in the social circles.

The wife is based in the United States where the family home is while his three children are in London, United Kingdom.

It is apparent however that his family might not obtain the opportunity to vote for him as they have not yet obtained dual citizenship.

Wajackoyah has revealed that his family is working to acquire Kenyan citizenship and join him in the country.

“I have children and an American wife. She lives in the United States and our grown-up kids live in the United Kingdom,” he said.

With the various Presidential candidates creatively seeking to gain popularity ahead of the August elections, Wajackoyah has taken to social media to urge Kenyans to peer into his manifesto when he launches it next month.

In his comments specifically directed to Facebook users, Wajackoyah emphasised the need for “Kenyans to look keenly into our economic revolution manifesto and make independent and wise decisions on where we want our country to be in the next 5 years.”

He highlighted key issues that his government if successful will focus on that include industrial hemp (cannabis) production and snake farming.

“We are aiming to cruise in barely/unclaimed waters of industrial hemp, anti-venom, drought free crops among many other realistic developments,” he stated.

“A vote for RPK is a vote for a prosperous Kenya. I humbly request you to vote for me, George Luchiri Wajackoya, for the presidency on 8th August 2022. One Love,” he stated.

The Roots Party candidate has argued snake farming has the potential to generate sufficient revenues to help offset the national debt which stands at Sh8.4 trillion with the debt ceiling raised to Sh10 trillion.

“We will launch the manifesto and we will let Kenyans know our vision for the country,” Wajackoyah said during a television interview on Wednesday.

He is among four candidates cleared for the August 9 State House race by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).