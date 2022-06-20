Connect with us

EAC Heads of State in Nairobi for conference on chaos in DRC. /PSCU

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: President Kenyatta to chair EAC meeting on DRC chaos

Published

August Elections

People Should Stop Behaving as if they are Deputy Jesus – Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Azimio-One Kenya running mate Martha Karua has implored their political rivals to desist from behaving like ‘Deputy Jesus ‘...

39 mins ago

Kenya

Fake Degree Saga turning Kenya into a laughingstock – Magoha

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says the current discussions on fake degrees especially for those seeking elective posts is...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta to Chair EAC meeting on DRC chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is Monday expected to chair an East African Community (EAC) meeting that will discuss the security...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s khat producers eager to resume exports to Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – As the afternoon sun starts to dip over central Kenya, the town of Maua buzzes with activity as the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Tabitha Karanja seeks audience with KRA boss over Keroche Breweries predicament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tabitha Karanja is now seeking an audience with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner...

5 hours ago

Kenya

EACC arrests Ex-Lands Commissioner Gachanja over Sh30mn Diani Beach Plot acquisition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested former Lands Commissioner Wilson Gachanja over the illegal acquisition of a...

5 hours ago

August Elections

Sonko to know if he will vie for Mombasa Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Mombasa Wiper party gubernatorial hopeful, Mike Sonko, will Monday know his fate on whether he will be allowed to...

5 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA asks IEBC to summon Mutyambai, Babu Owino over attempts to disrupt Jacaranda rally

The UDA Secretary General said IEBC should consider barring Owino from participating in the August 9th polls for contravening the IEBC Electoral Code Conduct...

20 hours ago