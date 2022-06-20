Kenya
PICTURE STORY: President Kenyatta to chair EAC meeting on DRC chaos
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Azimio-One Kenya running mate Martha Karua has implored their political rivals to desist from behaving like ‘Deputy Jesus ‘...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says the current discussions on fake degrees especially for those seeking elective posts is...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is Monday expected to chair an East African Community (EAC) meeting that will discuss the security...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – As the afternoon sun starts to dip over central Kenya, the town of Maua buzzes with activity as the...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tabitha Karanja is now seeking an audience with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested former Lands Commissioner Wilson Gachanja over the illegal acquisition of a...
August Elections
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Mombasa Wiper party gubernatorial hopeful, Mike Sonko, will Monday know his fate on whether he will be allowed to...
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
The UDA Secretary General said IEBC should consider barring Owino from participating in the August 9th polls for contravening the IEBC Electoral Code Conduct...