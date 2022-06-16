Top stories
PHOTOS: Karua electrifies Kirinyaga during Azimio campaigns
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 15 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now says there is no room to question the legitimacy of Azimio-One...
The legislator said President Kenyatta who is the patron of the alliance has enough foot soldiers to solidify the Mt Kenya voting bloc to...
NAIROBI, Kenya June 14 – The controversy surrounding Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree has taken a new twist after the University of Nairobi listed him as an...
NAIROBI, Kenya, June 14 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has now poked holes into the academic qualifications of Azimio-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo has urged parties in the South Sudan, Ethiopia and Democratic Republic of Congo...
MACHAKOS, Kenya Jun 12 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua of being among leaders who were pushing to have...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 12 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Deputy Presidential Candidate Martha Karua on Sunday held several rallies in Eldoret town which...
NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 12 – Questions surrounding the authenticity of academic papers presented by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja to the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission...