People Should Stop Behaving as if they are Deputy Jesus – Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Azimio-One Kenya running mate Martha Karua has implored their political rivals to desist from behaving like ‘Deputy Jesus ‘ saying ‘a holier than thou attitude with no actions is futile.’

Karua urged Kenyans not to be hoodwinked by politicians who pretend to be Christians, yet their public conduct symbolise otherwise.

“Even Jesus said not all who call him Jesus will enter heaven. Being a Christian is not portrayed by carrying two Bible verses while going to church or quoting Bible verses, rather it’s portrayed by good behavior, “she said.

The Azimio-One Kenya running mate emphasised that as a coalition they will respect the freedom of the church as envisioned in the law.

“We shall respect all laws including laws of worship, therefore those behaving as Deputy Jesus should stop. Let’s be judged in heaven,” Karua stated.

Karua’s speech seemed targeted at Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, who view Raila Odinga sa “mganga and mtu wa vitendawili (a witchdoctor and a man of many riddles). “

Ruto has often in his political rallies linked Odinga to supernatural powers a notion that has irked the Azimio-One Kenya coalition.

The contention is that the issue might draw a wedge between them and the church, which is a main stakeholder in electoral matters.

“The gossip that has been there to show that we are not close to the church is not true. Christianity is not showing of oneself,” she said.