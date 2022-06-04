Ouda molested after showing up at Nyong’o campaign launch on invitation

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 4 — Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda has said he missed death by a whisker after coming under attack at the campaign launch of Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o.

The lawmaker said the incident was regretful since he had been invited to grace the occasion.

Ouda said he was targeted by a group of people, some of whom he alleged are working at the County and others supporting his opponent Dr Joshua Oron.

The MP who is defending his seat on an Independent ticket after losing out in the ODM party nominations said he was invited by the Governor.

Upon reaching the venue of the event, Kirembe grounds, along Kisumu Busia road, Ouda was blocked from accessing the podium.

“I was roughed up, my clothes torn up, my body guards injured,” he said.

The MP wondered why he was invited only to be beaten and chased away by hired goons.

Governor Nyong’o was launching his campaigns after being cleared by his running mate Dr Mathews Owili at Tom Mboya Labour College by IEBC.

Nyong’o had invited Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege as the chief guest.

The Governor said he will continue with his transformative agenda to develop Kisumu County.

“Very soon I will launch my ten point agenda to the people of Kisumu,” he said.

Nyong’o will be battling for the gubernatorial seat with former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma who is vying on an MDG party ticket.

Ranguma will present himself to IEBC on Monday to seek clearance.