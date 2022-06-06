Connect with us

James Orengo. /FILE

August Elections

Orengo promises to overhaul governance in Siaya

Published

SIAYA, Kenya, Jun 6 – Siaya Senator, James Orengo has promised to ensure good governance in the county government within his first one hundred days in the office should he become the next governor.

Orengo said that governance was the panacea to all the ills that bedevils any institution and the moment the holder of the office gets it right, then matters corruption and other tribulations that bedevil devolved units will be a thing of the past.

He was speaking in Siaya town shortly after being cleared, together with his running mate, William Oduol, by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest for the governorship in the next general elections.

The senator who was flanked by legislators Samuel Atandi (Alego / usonga), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), Siaya woman representative, Dr. Christine Ombaka and Siaya county speaker, George Okode among others promised to launch his manifesto within the next 10 days in which he will spell out his vision for Siaya.

He called on the local voters to elect the Orange Democratic Movement candidates so as to give the party easy work when implementing its policy.

“We are asking our people to elect ODM candidates because as we form the government, we want parliament that will be able to pass our agenda and counties that will implement party policy” said Orengo.

Orengo called on Kenyans to ensure peace prevails during the campaigns and urged politicians to address themselves to issues.

“We want peaceful and competitive campaigns. We want to address issues, not personalities” said the senator.

With his clearance by the IEBC today, Orengo will now face off with former Rarieda MP, Nicholas Gumbo after the electoral body withdrew the clearance certificate issued to UDA candidate, Millicent Adhiambo Oduor after it emerged that her running mate was still a serving public officer.

Ms. Oduor, who had earlier been cleared to contest, was recalled back to the Siaya IEBC offices to surrender the certificate by the returning officer, Catherine Bulinda Wandabwa.

Wandabwa said that due diligence conducted by her officers revealed that the candidate’s running mate, Rose Goretty Atieno was still an employee of the Teachers Service Commission.

The returning officer said that the Atieno was also among the 241 individuals whose names had been flagged and forwarded to IEBC by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over integrity issues.

