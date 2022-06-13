Omamo urges S.Sudan, Ethiopia, DRC to emulate Uhuru Handshake with Raila for peace

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo has urged parties in the South Sudan, Ethiopia and Democratic Republic of Congo conflicts to emulate the handshake between President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

Speaking during her last official function as CS, Omamo indicated that this is the only way to foster peace within the region.

She emphasised the need for both parties not to be rigid but to give way to dialogue which will in turn result in good relations between opponents.

More to follow…..