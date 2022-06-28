Connect with us

June 21, 2021: DPP Noordin Haji speaks at Vila Rosa Kempinski where he unveiled SOP's on the fight against FGM.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

DPP says Waiguru’s Sh10mn graft file before EACC

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 – The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) now says the investigation file against Kirinyaga County Governor Ann Waiguru’s has been forwarded to the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC).

Acting Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Grace Murungi revealed the matter is under active investigation as it was forwarded to the ODPP on 25th March 2022 and the EACC subsequently acknowledged receipt on April 1st 2022.

Reports emerged that the file investigating the Kirinyanga Governor over abuse of office in for irregular receipt of imprest amounting to Kshs 10,634,614 was still at the domain of the ODPP.

“Consequently, vide a letter dated 25th March, 2022, the ODPP communicated to the EACC the critical areas that require further investigations before a final decision can be made in the matter. The EACC vide a letter dated 1st April, 2022 acknowledged receipt and are currently acting on the areas identified for investigations,” stated Murungi.

The ODPP absolved itself from the allegations that they were derailing the investigations on the matter emphasizing that they can only make a decision on the matter once investigations are completed.

“It is therefore clear that investigations are still ongoing in regard to the matter and that the ODPP awaits the outcome of the further investigations before a decision can be made,”Murungi said.

Waiguru is reported to have traveled to seven countries including US and United Kingdom, but after its investigations, EACC claims to have established that some of the trips never took place.

EACC says there were no letters of invitation, purpose of the trips was unknown, no approved work plans, and no itinerary and not all trips had letters of appointment/ nominations or authority to travel outside the country.

EACC also says the imprests were neither surrendered nor supported by payment vouchers and boarding purposes and that there were no back to office reports.

