ODM asks nominees to step up campaigns amid an insurgence of independents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 19 — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has called upon party nominees to step out and campaign as a team in Nyanza in the wake of a wave of independent candidates in the region.

The party’s Secretary for Political Affairs, Opiyo Wandayi, said those who received nomination certificates and were cleared by IEBC to run for different positions should come out of their comfort zones and campaign.

Addressing a press conference in Kisumu on Saturday, Wandayi said those who are not ready to campaign should return the party tickets.

He said some candidates were hiding behind the party’s dominance while their independent counterparts engage in aggressive campaigns to promote their bids.

Wandayi, who is the MP for Ugunja in Siaya County, said the party needed robust campaigns to bag all the seats in the region.

He said the party looks upon those they issued with tickets to carry out coordinated campaigns in the region.

ODM has increasingly been criticized for conducting shambolic nominations with the decision by the party to opt for direct nominations angering some members who often opt to vie on independent tickets.