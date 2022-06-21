Connect with us

March 7, 2022 | DP William Ruto engages Kenyans living in the United Kingdom/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

No one including the President should be left out in graft war – Ruto

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Deputy President William Ruto says the war on corruption is a lost war indicating that it has metamorphosed to a personal war with the relevant institutions being weakened.

In a meeting with civil societies, Ruto pointed out that the fight against corruption should leave no one behind including President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We must not personalize or politicize corruption. We must deal with it from an institutional space so that everyone including the president is held to account. The fight against corruption hasn’t gone any far because its directed by somebody from somewhere,” he said.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flag bearer further stated that immediately he assumes office in August, his government will operationalize the Judiciary Fund.

Ruto pointed out that the Fund will give the Judiciary financial independence, offering it teeth to work impartially.

“The constitution says that the Judiciary Fund should have two half percent of our budget why is the Judiciary continuing to get 0.7 percent of our budget .Why hasn’t the Judiciary Fund been operationalize? It’s because they are people who want to continue pulling strings around the Judiciary,” he said.

DP Ruto said his administration will build and empower independent institutions that are charged with the fight against corruption.

“The institutions must be strong enough to deal with everybody and we will be held account for that. We have to deal with state capture and we have deal with conflict of interest,” he said.

Further  he revealed the failure by President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint the six  out of 40 remaining judges was personalized and a blatant interference of independent institution powers.

In a meeting with civil societies, Ruto stated the move deprived the Judiciary the functionality in the fight against graft due to lack of human resource.

“We must stop the fight with the Judiciary. I have said that it doesn’t matter whoever is nominated by Judicial Service commission. They don’t have to be my friend. I don’t have to like them. If they have passed the interview and they have gone through the process, they must be given chance to serve,” he said.

The second in command faulted his boss saying that his administration will be devoid of personalized attack aimed at intimidating other arms of government.

“Like the six judges who haven’t been appointed. Why? I would appoint  the judges day one and give everyone the capacity to serve,” Ruto stated.

The head of state turned down the nominations of the six judges to the Court of Appeal and the Environment and Lands Court.

In a special issue of the Kenya Gazette published yesterday, the President appointed 34 of the 40 candidates nominated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to the Court of Appeal, Environment and Lands Court, and the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

The six judges include Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga, Weldon Korir and Joel Ngugi, who were to serve in the Appellate court.

