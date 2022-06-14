Connect with us

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja during an interview with Capital FM on November 2, 2021.

Kenya

NGO wants DCI, EACC to probe authenticity of Sakaja’s degree

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14- A Non-Government Organization (NGO) now wants investigative agencies including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate the authenticity of Nairobi County Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree certificate.

The NGO, Youth Advocacy Africa, through its lawyers claimed that they have sufficient evidence to prove that Sakaja’s Team University degree was procured illegally.

In the letter the NGO alleged that Sakaja was never admitted to the institution, never sat for any examinations, never graduated and that he does not have any academic qualifications from the said university.

“Our client is certain that the Degree Certificate issued to Sakaja is the product of illegality and collusion with key staff from Teams University who have been induced unlawfully to dish out the degree certificate,” reads the letter. 

The NGO also wants Teams University in Uganda to explain the circumstances under which Sakaja obtained the Degree Certificate.

They want that action be taken against officers from Team University who issued the ‘fraudulent’ certificate to Sakaja.

The NGO further said that if the institution insists that Sakaja was duly awarded with the certificate to prove that by providing details of payment he used to pay his tuition fees, evidence that he attended classes and also explain why Sakaja’s name is missing from the graduation list.

On Monday Sakaja maintained that his degree is legitimate, and asked IEBC to dismiss a complaint challenging the same.

According to Sakaja his rivals deliberately omitted the relevant pages of the graduation booklet that contained his name.

Sakaja further asked IEBC to dismiss the complaint as it was filed outside the prescribed timeliness.

Comments
