Ngilu says Wajackoyah’s popularity gaining on Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu now claims that the Roots Party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah popularity is gaining on Deputy President William Ruto.

Through her twitter account, Ngilu stated that the Roots Party presidential candidate has raided Ruto’s demographic with his promotion of the anti-venom trade and marijuana farming.

“It’s not so much the Azimio surge & consolidation of key bases. It’s also the rapid momentum with which Kenya Kwisha are ceding ground they previously comfortably occupied like Mt Kenya. Even Wajackoya is now threatening their assumed key demographic of 18-30 and partakers of marijuana,” she stated.

According to Ngilu, Kenya Kwanza is losing ground each passing day with Wajackoyah likely to dominate in groups they have claimed they enjoy massive support.

Wajackoyah has been gaining popularity especially among the youth after selling his sensational ideas of transforming Kenya to the people.

Among his controversial pledges is bhang and snake farming which according to him will transform the country’s economy.

“We are introducing snake farming in the country so that we can extract snake poison for the purposes of medication. A lot of people are bitten by snakes in this country and you have to wait for doses from outside the country through pharmaceutical cooperation,” he said during an interview.

The attorney who never shies away from controversy has defended his radical proposals and his running mate Justina Wambui Wamae said cannabis farming in China was generating millions of dollars in export revenues.

“China in 2021 planted 169,000 acres of marijuana and made USD1.2 billion in returns. Here is China that we are Sh9 trillion in debt, meaning we are spending China’s marijuana money on our projects,” she remarked.

“If you do the math, and we have Galana Kulalu, a 1 million-acre project that failed, for obvious reasons, then why should we take loans from China at high interest yet we have arable land and labour? It is about time we decolonize the minds of our people,” Wamae added.