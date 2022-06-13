Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Kenyatta at the DCI hqs where he commissioned the National Forensic Lab, June 13, 2022. /PSCU

NATIONAL NEWS

New Forensics lab to protect police from unfounded allegations, President Kenyatta says

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, June 13- President Uhuru Kenyatta now says the new Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) National Forensic will protect police from what he terms as “unfounded allegations” that have been leveled against them in the past.

The remarks by President Kenyatta come at a time when security agencies in the country have been blamed for enforced disappearances, summary killings, and other human rights violations.

The Head of State said Monday during the official commissioning of the facility at DCI headquarters that the evidence-led investigation will help steer the harmonization of the DCI to ensure they meet the international policing norms and standards.

“The national endeavor here seeks to improve our ability to unravel complex crimes and therefore most consequentially support our criminal justice system through evidence-based investigations enabling quick and reliable reconstruction of events as well as identification of suspects through validated and internationally accepted means,” he said.

President Kenyatta further said the ultra-modern facility will help disrupt and establish criminal patterns through forensic laboratory techniques, crime scene techniques, documentation, and proper transportation of exhibits while maintaining the chain of custody as well as improving customs and border security.

He added that the national forensics laboratory augments other programmes and reforms instituted by the government in the criminal justice system since 2013 he took office.

“The forensic laboratory shall complement existing infrastructure while also meeting the first changing needs for both investigators as well as all stakeholders. The facility will provide an invaluable resource not just within the criminal justice sector but also to users in educational research, civil law, human science, and other fields,” he said.

President Kenyatta said that criminal networks are now utilizing advanced technology to push their agenda due to globalization, saying the lab will play a critical role in combating crime.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“That is why infrastructure that is housed in this facility is critical because it will revolutionize our investigatory techniques through cutting edge science to law enforcement actions resulting in a safe and more just Kenya for all,” the head of State said.

He noted that the facility is a highlight of the transformation made in the tooling and retooling of the security organs as the government seeks to make them more capable to address the security challenges faced by the nation.

The Head of State directed the Ministry of Information Technology Jointly with the Ministry of Interior to convene and report to him in the next two weeks on how they can utilize the forensics laboratory to build the capacity of the cybercrime unit.

President Kenyatta further directed the National police Service to introduce mandatory and continuous professional development programs on cybersecurity for all officers charged with criminal investigations.

He added that the multi-agency and intelligence-led approach to tackling security issues has significantly improved security singling out the fight against terrorism and also led to a higher conviction rate for cases presented before courts.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Mwilu urges teachers to be vigilant to cases of child molestation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has called on teachers to be vigilant to situations where children are molested but...

20 mins ago

Kenya

Omamo urges S.Sudan, Ethiopia, DRC to emulate Uhuru Handshake with Raila for peace

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo has urged parties in the South Sudan, Ethiopia and Democratic Republic of Congo...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Ruto says candidature has nothing to do with President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Deputy President William Ruto now says his presidential race cannot be defined by President Uhuru Kenyatta despite the duo...

3 hours ago

CHILD PROTECTION

Mombasa CBOs demand firm action to end exploitation of minors

At least 13 Community Based Organizations (CBOs) from the six sub counties had a procession along the streets to raise awareness over the child...

5 hours ago

County News

Bomet administrator assures investors of stability during polls

The County Commissioner affirmed that the national and county government will provide services through the legal mandate that they have been provided urging citizens...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Lucky Kenyan to get Sh100,000 for naming Parliamentary Multi-Storey office Block

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – The Parliamentary Service Commission is seeking to award Kenyans Sh100,000 to propose a name for a new multi-storey office...

6 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wanjigi demands hearing date for his dispute with IEBC, says matter overdue

Wanjigi protested the move by Chebukati to lock him out of the August 9 presidential race terming it as discriminative.

6 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto bashed for misquoting ‘Matthew 17:29’ verse

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 13 – Deputy President William Ruto confidently quoting a nonexistent verse in the Bible during an interview with NTV last night...

6 hours ago