New Forensics lab to protect police from unfounded allegations, President Kenyatta says

Nairobi, Kenya, June 13- President Uhuru Kenyatta now says the new Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) National Forensic will protect police from what he terms as “unfounded allegations” that have been leveled against them in the past.

The remarks by President Kenyatta come at a time when security agencies in the country have been blamed for enforced disappearances, summary killings, and other human rights violations.

The Head of State said Monday during the official commissioning of the facility at DCI headquarters that the evidence-led investigation will help steer the harmonization of the DCI to ensure they meet the international policing norms and standards.

“The national endeavor here seeks to improve our ability to unravel complex crimes and therefore most consequentially support our criminal justice system through evidence-based investigations enabling quick and reliable reconstruction of events as well as identification of suspects through validated and internationally accepted means,” he said.

President Kenyatta further said the ultra-modern facility will help disrupt and establish criminal patterns through forensic laboratory techniques, crime scene techniques, documentation, and proper transportation of exhibits while maintaining the chain of custody as well as improving customs and border security.

He added that the national forensics laboratory augments other programmes and reforms instituted by the government in the criminal justice system since 2013 he took office.

“The forensic laboratory shall complement existing infrastructure while also meeting the first changing needs for both investigators as well as all stakeholders. The facility will provide an invaluable resource not just within the criminal justice sector but also to users in educational research, civil law, human science, and other fields,” he said.

President Kenyatta said that criminal networks are now utilizing advanced technology to push their agenda due to globalization, saying the lab will play a critical role in combating crime.

“That is why infrastructure that is housed in this facility is critical because it will revolutionize our investigatory techniques through cutting edge science to law enforcement actions resulting in a safe and more just Kenya for all,” the head of State said.

He noted that the facility is a highlight of the transformation made in the tooling and retooling of the security organs as the government seeks to make them more capable to address the security challenges faced by the nation.

The Head of State directed the Ministry of Information Technology Jointly with the Ministry of Interior to convene and report to him in the next two weeks on how they can utilize the forensics laboratory to build the capacity of the cybercrime unit.

President Kenyatta further directed the National police Service to introduce mandatory and continuous professional development programs on cybersecurity for all officers charged with criminal investigations.

He added that the multi-agency and intelligence-led approach to tackling security issues has significantly improved security singling out the fight against terrorism and also led to a higher conviction rate for cases presented before courts.