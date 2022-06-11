Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
NCIC Chairman Samuel Kobia.

Kenya

NCIC opens office in Marsabit

Published

MARSABIT, Kenya, Jun 11 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has opened an office in Marsabit County as it seeks to restore peace in the region became more essential than before.

NCIC commissioner Abduraziz Farah said that the government was committed to finding a lasting solution to the ethnic conflicts that have made peace elusive in Marsabit for far too long.

Speaking during a two-day peace building stakeholders forum held at the Sand & Rock Resort in Marsabit town, Mr Farah said that security and peace factors dictated on the need to devolve the commission’s services to the county level of Marsabit.

The commissioner said the complexities that bedevil peace in the county required speedy action in order to end the disturbance of lives, destruction of property and slowed development.

“The commission will be able to respond to issues as they arose here in Marsabit as opposed to doing from Nairobi” he said and thanked the International Organization for Peacebuilding (Interpeace) for sponsoring the initiative.

Marsabit County Commissioner Paul Rotich said the forum was held at the height of a security operation and a dusk to dawn curfew, now in its second month, as a way of complimenting the security restoration effort.

Rotich told the participants from all communities residing in the county, the head of the Operation Rejesha Amani Marsabit commissioner of police Bernard Mbatha and Interpeace senior regional representative for East and Central Africa Dr Theo Hollander that the government determination was to pacify the region.

“Restoration of security must go hand in hand with peace building to make sure the gains that will be made are not lost” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The county commissioner decried slow surrender of illegal firearms in the hands of civilians saying the about 200 firearms and 3000 bullets so far recovered was a mere 1% of the target.

Rotich warned that the region was awash with illicit weapons and that the resolve to mop up arms will be executed until all are disarmed.

He said that the government was concerned with the slow pace of growth in the county despite the enormous resources adding that efforts were being applied to rectify the trend.

“The government is investing heavily in this county in terms of security and finances so as to tap the existing potential in tourism, mining, trade and agriculture in a bid to transform the lives of the residents,” he pointed out and disclosed that the establishment of a government chemist was the latest move towards that endeavor.

The county government which has since established a department to foster peace and cohesion has appealed to the residents to fully support the ongoing security operation.

Deputy Governor Solomon Gubo noted that a lot of resources were being channeled to the peace building process and resolving conflicts between communities at the expense of development.

He asked local communities to cooperate with security agencies by passing over useful information on crime and suspects.

NCIC in collaboration with Interpeace will be spearheading a sustained peace building process in Marsabit in the next 9 months aimed at reconstructing and rebuilding of the county through renewal of trust and acceptance between communities.

The latest meeting was a culmination of a series of inter-communal peace sessions that the government, NCIC and other stakeholders have spearheaded in the past.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Private primary schools urged to start junior secondary wings

ELDORET, Kenya, Jun 11 – Private primary schools have been encouraged to have a wing for a junior secondary school for a smooth transition...

32 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya to export black tea to China

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Kenya is seeking to export black tea to China following the Asian country’s increased interest in the commodity. Ambassador-designate...

38 mins ago

Kenya

At least 2 people killed in inter-community clashes on Isiolo-Wajir border

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – At least two people have been killed in inter-community clashes over grazing land at Merti on the Isiolo-Wajir border....

1 hour ago

EDUCATION

Chinese investors seek to inject more resources into Kenya’s education sector

NAIROBI, Kenya June 9- The Chinese Business Community in Kenya says it wants to invest more in the country’s education system. The announcement came...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Chebukati urges Dispute Resolution Committee to fast-track hearing of 262 registration complaints

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati has urged the Dispute Resolution Committee to fast-track the hearing...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto promises 3-month diaper supply for new mothers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to provide all new mothers in the country with free diapers for the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Somalia to lift Kenyan khat ban as ties improve

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 – Somalia has agreed to lift a two-year ban on air shipments of khat from Kenya as part of a...

4 hours ago

Kenya

JSC appoints Githinji Waithira Tax Appeals Tribunal secretary

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed Githinji Ann Waithira as the Secretary of the Tax Appeals Tribunal. In...

20 hours ago