NCIC condemns Jacaranda rally chaos, to arrest those culpable

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has condemned the chaos that rocked the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Rally on Sunday.

In a statement, the Commission’s Chairman Samuel Kobia stated that an investigation has been launched and those involved in organizing and executing the chaos will be arrested.

“We hereby put politicians on notice that this is not the time for violence as a means of political mobilization. As a country and as the NCIC, we remain committed to achieving political decency in the 2022 general elections,” he said.

“We shall not tolerate the political thuggery exhibited at Jacaranda Grounds yesterday.”

He implored all the political parties to not only condemn the actions at Jacaranda, but also to commit themselves, their members and supporters “to political decency during this critical period in our country.”

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has urged the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to prosecute those responsible for the violence during Sunday’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally in Jacaranda.

Chebukati cited the commission’s lack of jurisdiction to enforce the electoral code of conduct thus forwarding the matter to the DPP’s office.

His statement comes hours after the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wrote a letter to IEBC urging it to consider taking action on those culpable of instigating violence in the rally.

“The commission under ordinary circumstances would have promptly investigated and summoned the suspected perpetrators of the heinous violence. However, owing to judicial orders in constitutional petition number 073 of 2022 Hon Sabina Chege vs IEBC the High Court declared the Electoral code of conduct Enforcement committee unconstitutional,” Chebukati stated.