Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia/FILE

August Elections

NCIC condemns Jacaranda rally chaos, to arrest those culpable

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has condemned the chaos that rocked the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Rally on Sunday.

In a statement, the Commission’s Chairman Samuel Kobia stated that an investigation has been launched and those involved in organizing and executing the chaos will be arrested.

“We hereby put politicians on notice that this is not the time for violence as a means of political mobilization. As a country and as the NCIC, we remain committed to achieving political decency in the 2022 general elections,” he said.

“We shall not tolerate the political thuggery exhibited at Jacaranda Grounds yesterday.”

He implored all the political parties to not only condemn the actions at Jacaranda, but also to commit themselves, their members and supporters “to political decency during this critical period in our country.”

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has urged the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to prosecute those responsible for the violence during Sunday’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally in Jacaranda.

Chebukati cited the commission’s lack of jurisdiction to enforce the electoral code of conduct thus forwarding the matter to the DPP’s office.

His statement comes hours after the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wrote a letter to IEBC urging it to consider taking action on those culpable of instigating violence in the rally.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The commission under ordinary circumstances would have promptly investigated and summoned the suspected perpetrators of the heinous violence. However, owing to judicial orders in constitutional petition number 073 of 2022 Hon Sabina Chege vs IEBC the High Court declared the Electoral code of conduct Enforcement committee unconstitutional,” Chebukati stated.  

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Govt reinstates mandatory wearing of face masks in confined spaces

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – The Ministry of Health has re-introduced the mandatory wearing of face masks in all indoor meetings as a containment...

35 mins ago

Kenya

Wandayi urges govt not to remove fuel subsidy

SIAYA, Kenya, Jun 20 – Outgoing National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman, Opiyo Wandayi has called on the government to restore the fuel...

49 mins ago

August Elections

Chebukati urges DPP Haji to probe, prosecute those responsible for Jacaranda rally chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has urged the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji...

56 mins ago

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: President Kenyatta to chair EAC meeting on DRC chaos

1 hour ago

August Elections

People Should Stop Behaving as if they are Deputy Jesus – Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – Azimio-One Kenya running mate Martha Karua has implored their political rivals to desist from behaving like ‘Deputy Jesus ‘...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Fake Degree Saga turning Kenya into a laughingstock – Magoha

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says the current discussions on fake degrees especially for those seeking elective posts is...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta to Chair EAC meeting on DRC chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is Monday expected to chair an East African Community (EAC) meeting that will discuss the security...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya’s khat producers eager to resume exports to Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – As the afternoon sun starts to dip over central Kenya, the town of Maua buzzes with activity as the...

6 hours ago