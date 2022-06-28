Connect with us

Nakuru East MP Gikaria grilled by DCI over involvement in Criminal Gangs

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Jun 28 – Nakuru Town East MP, David Gikaria was on Tuesday grilled for close to nine hours by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives over his involvement with criminal gangs in Rift Valley.

Speaking during a press conference, he however denied any connection with the criminal gangs in his area and blamed politics on his predicament.

He further dared those accusing him to come forward and record statements with the police.

Gikaria said he was ready to cooperate with police in eliminating the gangs in the region.

He claimed that he had made several attempts to address the issues with the police, local and regional administrations in vain.

Gikaria added that he also brought the issue of organised gangs in Nakuru Town East to the floor of the National Assembly.

On the Bahati Killings, the MP wondered how he could have organised it, yet he only learnt about the incident last Friday when the seventh death was reported.

His Nakuru Town West counterpart, Samuel Arama was summoned by the DCI to give information about the gangs.

Speaking after spending several ours at the Nakuru County Directorate Of Criminal Investigation headquarters, Arama denied claims that he had been summoned.

He said he had visited the offices while at the same time standing in solidarity with Gikaria.

He also denied claims that he was financing, bailing out of in any way associating with the gangs.

“No one is supporting the thugs, and these are just allegations which will be allayed once the investigations are done,” said Arama.

