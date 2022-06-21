Nairobi residents to benefit from ‘Sakaja Care’ program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 21 – Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja has promised the residents of the capital city a “Sakaja Care” health care program if successful in his bid during the August General Election.

The UDA candidate said this will help Nairobi residents access health services and have their records on a database through the Sakaja Care card that will supplement the services that are offered by the NHIF card.

“I know there is Baba Care that is being proposed by the Azimio, we propose Sakaja care in Nairobi where Nairobians will have a card that has their information and it will supplement what NHIF is doing,” he stated.

He added that the card will have the history of the patients, their conditions, the health facility they have attended and the medication they have been given to help seal the loopholes where patients are told to buy medicine outside the hospitals yet there is a budget dedicated for medicine in hospitals.

“We will ensure there is a specific amount of money that stays in health care. It can’t be that there is a lack of medicine in a hospital, yet you are sent to buy in a pharmacy near the hospital and there is a linkage between the pharmacy and a certain person in the hospital, that will be sorted out using technology,” he stated.

Sakaja was speaking during an engagement meeting with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) that had proposed Private Sector Economic Manifesto for Nairobi.

The proposed manifesto by KEPSA addressed several issues among them disaster and risk management, health care system, transport system, solid management system and safety and security of the Nairobians.

Sakaja further noted that for the healthcare system to be streamlined, the nurses and doctors must be motivated, their issues addressed and the whole care system decentralized for the wananchi to access them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The nurses and doctors are not motivated, they have been stuck in the same job groups for the longest time and they are not provided for. We will sort out the HR systems and ensure they are comfortable,” he stated.

Sakaja promised to ensure Nairobi is structured properly and there is order in the county with clear specifications of duties and roles of county employees for the smooth running of duties delegated. This will help avoid excuses by those tasked to perform specific tasks as is normally the case especially when there is an emergency.

“We want a city of order and dignity for all. We will have city managers in every ward who will be reporting to the chief city manager. A person dealing with garbage in Westlands will have nothing to do with garbage in South C,” he added.

“We need to have heavy rails on heavy roads like Thika Road. Initially, we were saying the space used for the expressway should have been used for heavy rail. Heavy rail transit must be done, there is no two-way about it,” he noted.

Other issues he promised to solve once in office are the solid waste management system, water shortage, safety and security by creating employment opportunities for the youth and abolishing multiple licenses and replacing them with one license which will be acquired online for all businesses in Nairobi.