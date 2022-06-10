My wife in the US, kids in UK will soon acquire Kenyan citizenship: Wajackoyah

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 7 — Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah has revealed that his family is working to acquire Kenyan citizenship and join him in the country.

Wajackoyah said his wife, an American, lives in the Unites States while their children live in the United Kingdom.

“I have children and an American wife. She lives in the United States and our grown-up kids live in the United Kingdom,” he said.

The lawyer who never shies away from controversy was speaking on Citizen Television’s JKL.

He is among four candidates cleared to run for the presidency in national elections due to be held on August 9. The others are: Deputy President William Ruto(UDA), former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (Azimio) and Agano Party’s candidate David Waihiga.

Expected to launch his manifesto on July 2, Wajackoyah has proposed radical reforms including the legalization of marijuana to support its processing for medical use, and the upscaling of snake farming to produce antivenin.

The Roots Party candidate has argued snake farming has the potential to generate sufficient revenues to help offset the national debt which stands at Sh8.4 trillion with the debt ceiling raised to Sh10 trillion.

“It’s not only Marijuana, we’re introducing snake farming so that we can actually extract snake poison for purposes of medication,” he said while appearing on Citizen Television’s JKL show on Wednesday night.

Wajackoyah who is seen as a nonstarter in the State House race by prominent analysts has dismissed opinion polls projecting a two-horse race between Ruto and Raila terming pollsters as biased since it failed to capture responses in respect to all the four cleared candidates.

“I do not like that company and when I become president should I find out that it has violated the Constitution of Kenya by not doing what Kenyans want, I will send them packing,” he remarked.

He termed a recent Infotrak poll placing Raila ahead with 42 per cent of respondents sampled approving his candidature followed by Ruto (38 per cent) as flawed.

The poll published on Wednesday, June 8, projected undecided voters at 20 per cent.

Wajackoyah picked Justina Wamae as his running mat