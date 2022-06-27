‘My life is in danger’ Nyali MP Mohammed Ali says after offices are raided

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali now claims his life is in danger hours after his offices based at the constituency were raided by unknown people.

Ali now indicated that his tribulations were occasioned by his threat to release a corruption dossier on the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) during a Kenya Kwanza Rally.

“My offices were raided and those who raided it had a specific intention. They went from one office to the other looking for the dossier document I had against KPA,” Ali said.

The Nyali MP stated that the raid was stage managed as an incident of robbery as several electronics including television sets were stolen.

Further, he alluded that the raid incident could have been masterminded by his political rival for Nyali constituency seat Abu Joho as a means of intimidating him ahead of the August polls.

“Police fired one gun shot at night and we want them to start investigations at once. My office and that of deputy county commissioner are close. It seems that there is a plot to bring trouble to the politics in Mombasa,” he stated.

Ali stated that investigations have commenced with the police reviewing CCTV footage and already they have dusted for fingerprints.

“No one has been arrested so far. The police officers just came and looked at the CCTV footage,” he said.