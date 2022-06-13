Connect with us

DCJ Mwilu at the Mbagathi Primary School, June 13, 2022. /COURTESY

Kenya

Mwilu urges teachers to be vigilant to cases of child molestation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has called on teachers to be vigilant to situations where children are molested but their parents fail to report the incidences.

Speaking during a town hall meeting with over 1000 children at the Mbagathi Primary School on Monday, Mwilu lamented that many culprits go free when parents do not report them.

She further encouraged teachers to make enquiries at the police station to ensure any cases of molestation are dealt with firmly.

“If teachers notice a withdrawal from a child, they must try to find out what happened because if parents fail to do the right thing at home, teachers cannot compound the problem by themselves failing to do the right thing,” she stated.

“A parent who conceals a crime against a child, is not fit to be a parent. Following defilement, parents should help their child access justice by quickly presenting them to a hospital for collection of evidence. Victims should not take a shower first,” she explained.

She also urged the police to ensure they have conducted thorough investigations before going to court to prevent them being thrown out for lack of evidence.

“The police have to be exceedingly vigilant in their role of investigating these crimes. And I have myself done cases where clearly an offence has been committed but the person that is brought to me before the court is clearly not the perpetrator. Unfortunately, I have to acquit that person, so the police, ensure that your investigations are watertight,” she stated.

Mwilu stated that the Judiciary will be more involved in Court Users Committees on children matters to ensure that justice is dispensed in a timely manner.

“I direct magistrates hearing children matters to be more friendly, so kids aren’t intimidated while giving evidence,” she said.

National Council on the Administration of Justice taskforce Chairperson Teresia Matheka stated that the judiciary has Children Court Users Committees “where we set standards to be met across the justice institutions while dealing with children.”

“We’ve also come up with a joint training program for all persons handling children’s cases,” she stated.

