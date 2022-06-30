Mwaure hits out at Wajackoyah for encouraging marijuana use

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Agano Party presidential candidate David Waihiga Mwaure has condemned the Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah for encouraging what he terms as drug trafficking and marijuana consumption in addition to insulting church leaders.

This comes after Wajackoyah criticized the Catholic Church for warning Kenyans to be cautious of his beliefs on the expansion and use of marijuana as a commercial product.

According to Waihiga, the competitors have no good manifestos, and some have turned the presidential campaign into a criminal enterprise.

“Presidential candidate of Roots Party, Prof. Wajackoyah, encourages drug trafficking and consumption, planting of bhang in public places, opening of bars in schools, suspending the constitution among other unmentionables,” he stated.

Waihiga condemned the Wajackoyah for insulting the church leaders and urging Christians not to attend their worshipping places which he referred to as ‘only Lucifer” who can do that and trying to institute bad habits in the country. He urged Kenyans to choose wisely when voting.

“The same fellow has the temerity to insult church leaders and urge Christians to abandon their places of worship, absolute political rubbish! Who else but Lucifer himself can give Christians such instructions?” he said.

He promised to introduce mandatory toxicity and mental aptitude tests for every Kenyan aspiring for office in the country once elected.

Wajackoyah had challenged the catholic church leaders for criticizing his manifesto of bhang planting in Kenya during the issuing of a snake farming license to one of his party members at the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) headquarters.

“There are some Bishops who engage in bad behavior, and they will be the ones who will be the first to condemn. They have not even read our manifesto. We are not just focusing on the smoking part,” he stated. “Tell them that Kenya does not belong to them. Some of us have even grown up in Christianity”