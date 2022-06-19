Connect with us

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya/CFM -Moses Muoki

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Munya says expanded portfolio in Azimo places him third on pecking order ahead of Kalonzo

The former Meru Governor who was promised an expanded portfolio that would see him oversee SMEs, urban development, business, industry and rural development said he will supervise five Cabinet Secretaries in his role.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 — Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter who who has been promised to retain the slot should Azimio form the next government has claimed he will be the third in national government hierarchy after the President and Deputy President.

The former Meru Governor who was promised an expanded portfolio that would see him oversee SMEs, urban development, business, industry and rural development said he will supervise five Cabinet Secretaries in his role.

“From Raila Odinga as president, Martha Karua as Deputy President, commanding number three will be Peter Munya. He will be the first person in Meru to hold such a high post,” he said during a public rally on Saturday.

Munya’s remarks in Nyambene, a Miraa-growing belt, raise questions on Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s role as a Premier Cabinet Secretary, a docket equated to the Office of the Prime Minister under the 2008-2013 Grand Coalition Government.

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga offered Kalonzo the slot which is interpreted as the third most powerful position after he picked Martha Karua as his running mate making the former Constitutional Affairs Minister the Deputy President Designate should Azimio clinch the presidency in the General Election slated for August 9.

Kalonzo accepted the offer after weeks on negotiations that saw him return to Azimio after launching his own presidential campaign in protest of Karua’s selection.

Munya, an outspoken critic of Deputy President William Ruto, Raila’s main rival in the August 9 presidential election, was among key figures prelisted in Odinga’s Cabinet when the Azimio candidate unveiled Karua.

Others promised slots are Governor Hassan Joho (Lands), Wycliffe Oparanya and Charity Ngilu.

In addition to the Premier Cabinet Secretary slot, Kalonzo is expected to propose Cabinet Secretaries five dockets namely; Foreign Affairs, Energy, Tourism, Health and Water.

