Mong’are summoned by IEBC after Wanjigi complaint over degree

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has summoned Umoja Summit Party Presidential candidate Walter Mong’are to a meeting shortly after his Safina counterpart Jimmy Wanjigi made a complaint over his degree.

Wanjigi, who was disqualified by the electoral body from the presidential race for presenting transcripts instead of a degree certificate, claimed that he was being discriminated against since the commission had cleared Mong’are under similar circumstances.

Wanjigi told the elecoral body’s chairman Wafula Chebukati that he would graduate in December 2022, as per a letter from his Daystar university.

“You cannot apply different rules to different people. And if this is the intention and your direction as a commission then I fear greatly for the coming election,” Wanjigi said.

Mongare was the first candidate to be cleared by IEBC on May 30, 2022, after successfully submitting the requisite documents to Chebukati.