Mombasa firm agrees to cede govt house, title to be reverted back to KCAA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 28 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered a Sh51 million government house in Mombasa from Rombli Agencies and others through the Alternative Dispute Resolution.

The property reported to have been grabbed was the subject of a suit that was referred for settlement on ADR terms.

The EACC said in a statement Tuesday that the defendants agreed to surrender the original title to the 0.2289 Ha 3-bed-roomed house and a servant quarter.

The anti-corruption watchdog stated that the defendants will surrender the title deed within 10 days.

“By consent adopted by Mombasa Environment and Land Court, Defendants will surrender to EACC the original Title within 10 days for cancellation of the Defendants interest and rectification of the entries in favour of KCAA, the original owner of the grabbed property,” EACC said.

In adopting the consent between EACC and the Defendants, the Environment and Land Court sitting in Mombasa issued a permanent injunction restraining the defendants jointly and severally from leasing, transferring, charging, taking possession, and dealing with the property in any manner.

The recovery comes a week after the accounts of a Treasury employee who was earning Sh50,000 but containing Sh18 million was frozen over allegations of embezzlement after an EACC probe.

The anti-graft agency said Tracy Njoki is facing allegations of embezzlement of public funds, and abuse of office by receiving extraneous and facilitation allowances.

On May 6, EACC revealed that it had recovered stolen assets worth Sh6.3 billion in the 2020/21 Financial Year.

According to the annual report by EACC, the corruption watchdog completed 104 investigation files on corruption and economic crimes which were forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for review and recommendation.

The Commission received and processed a total of 4,894 reports during the financial year out of which 2,029 reports were within the EACC’s mandate to investigate.

“Out of 2,029 reports recommended for investigation; 31 percent related to bribery, 21 percent to embezzlement of public funds, 11 percent to public procurement irregularities, 10 percent unethical conduct, and nine percent to fraudulent acquisition and disposal of public property,” the EACC report said.

