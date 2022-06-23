Connect with us

Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Naipeyan said that the deceased succumbed to injuries at the scene/FILE

County News

Mob kills middle-aged man, injures associate over motorbike theft

Published

EMALI, Kenya, Jun 23 — A middle-aged man was killed and another is admitted in a critical condition in hospital after they were beaten by a mob in Emali in Nzaui subcounty on suspicion, they had a stolen motorcycle from Nairobi on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the suspects were stoned by the irate members of the public saying the motorcycle registration No KMFZ 872U Boxer was stolen from Amos Mulongo at Mathare Area 4 and it belongs to Flora Bakers.

Speaking to KNA on Wednesday evening, Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Naipeyan said that the deceased succumbed to injuries at the scene while the other one was rushed to Sultan Hamud Subcounty Hospital for treatment in a critical condition.

“The motorcycle was stolen early on Wednesday morning at Mathare Area 4 and was tracked and found to be within Emali Township and traced and found it in with two unknown middle-aged male suspects being beaten by a mob. The officers rescued one of them and the other died at the scene of the incident,” said Ole Naipeyan.

He disclosed that the body was moved to Makindu Sub county hospital morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy.

