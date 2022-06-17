Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Lawyer Miguna Miguna was deported in 2018 and the government has resisted attempts to have him return to Kenya despite multiple court orders/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Miguna sues State officials over deportation, seeks USD15mn compensation at Canada’s top court

The outspoken lawyer is seeking damages exceeding USD15 million according to suit papers filed at the Superior Court of Justice, Toronto, Ontario, on Thursday.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 — Exiled activist lawyer Miguna Miguna has moved to Canada’s highest court to sue Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho over his unlawful deportation from the country in 2018.

The outspoken lawyer is seeking damages exceeding USD15 million according to suit papers filed at the Superior Court of Justice, Toronto, Ontario, on Thursday.

Others mentioned in the suit which is also seeking damages for defamation are System International Telemarketing (SITEL) Group, SITEL Operating Corporation, and Rifinitiv Limited.

Miguna said the respondents were party of what he described as malicious prosecution, unlawful detention, torture, assault and battery, racial profiling amongst other charges.

The self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader who was deported months after swearing in the then opposition leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President, told the court Matiangi and Kibicho had failed to respond to served legal notices despite several attempts.

“Mr. Miguna served legal notices on the defendants Matiangi and Kibicho on March 19, 2019, and on June 8, 2022, respectively, as prescribed by law. The defendants Matiangi and Kibicho neither responded to the Legal Notices nor satisfied the terms and conditions contained therein,” read the claim in part.

Miguna’s unruly conduct threat to JKIA Category I status – Govt

The suit further argues that despite Sitel Group and Refinitiv being large and sophisticated global conglomerates that had the resources, capacity, and opportunity to conduct due diligence about the information provided to them, “they intentionally or recklessly disregarded the truth and chose to widely circulate falsehoods about Miguna.”

They pointed out that from February 6, 2018, the defendants worked in concert with agents of the Government of Kenya and other entities to maliciously prosecute, profile, target, stigmatize, scandalize, defame and discriminate against Miguna in what they described as a planned, deliberate, systematic and sophisticated manner using data and information “they either knew or ought to have known were false.”

Miguna also accuses the defendants of selling and using his personal and private information, identity details, addresses, financial records and social media profiles without his consent and knowledge.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The defendants are international, global and a sophisticated individuals and corporations with adequate human and technical resources and therefore they ought to have known that the actions, words, statements and activities they engaged in as described herein were unlawful, illegal, unconstitutional and injurious to the plaintiff but continued with their actions with reckless disregard to the truth and the plaintiff’s rights,” read the suit.

In the suit, Miguna prayed that the case is tried in Toronto.

In a warning to defendants, the court said that if they fail to defend the charges leveled against them, judgment may be given against them in their absence and without further notice to them.

“If you wish to defend this proceeding but are unable to pay legal fees, legal aid may be available to you by contacting a local legal aid office. if you pay the plaintiff’s claim, and $5,000.00 for costs, within the time for serving and filing your statement of defence you may move to have this proceeding dismissed by the court,” read the statement of claim.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

ANTI-TERROR WAR

Lobbies raise concerns as Facebook moderation mechanisms fail to tame terrorists

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) research released Wednesday revealed Facebook content moderators missed extremist content on their platform between 2020-2022.

40 mins ago

August Elections

Aukot loses bid to bar Raila from Aug Presidential race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Third Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot has lost a bid to bar Azimio-One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga...

1 hour ago

August Elections

IEBC Tribunal tribunal takes Nyambane to task over academic qualification

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Former TV comedian Walter Nyambane was on Friday taken to task by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Give Keroche Breweries more time to pay tax debt, Raila tells KRA

MURANG’A, Kenya, Jun 17 – Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has hit out at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for closing down Keroche...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Sakaja dares Kinoti to arrest him amid sustained onslaught by the State

Sakaja was reacting to an announcement by the DCI that the agency had commenced a probe into the authenticity of Sakaja’s degree certificate.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Former Minister Chris Obure acquitted in Sh928mn Anglo-Leasing case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – Former Finance Minister Chris Obure has been acquitted in the Sh928 million Anglo-Leasing case. Former Transport and Communication Permanent...

4 hours ago

Kenya

DCI opens probe into Sakaja degree certificate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has commenced a probe into the authenticity of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s University...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Lusaka urges lawmakers in next Senate to Prioritise Impeachment Law

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has called on lawmakers who will make up the 13th Parliament to prioritize the passage...

23 hours ago