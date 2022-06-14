Migori trains over 300 county askaris on security, health

MIGORI, Kenya, Jun 14 — Migori County has trained 330 county wardens in a bid to enhance service delivery.

Speaking during the pass-out ceremony, Migori Governor Zachary Obado said that the wardens have been equipped with skills in security, management and health matters to help his administration deliver efficient services to residents.

Obado said that the wardens were also trained on drilling, security precautions, first aid services and life skills to enable them give better services to wananchi.

The Governor said that the county wardens will be deployed at the county, Sub County and wards. He urged them to share the gained knowledge with colleagues to enhance service delivery.

“You are the face of the county in terms of service delivery and representation and everything you do will be projected as the face of the county,” said Obado

Obado asked the wardens to be self-disciplined while discharging their mandates adding that his administration has delivered on its core mandates. He called upon the incoming county government to improve on what his leadership achieved for the overall benefit of residents.